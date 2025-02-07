Saraswati Puja celebrations across Bidhannagar: A blend of tradition and community spirit

Bidhannagar Aikya

Over a journey of 15 years, the Saraswati puja at Bidhannagar Aikya has arguably become the biggest in the township. “Our attempt is to keep innovating,” said president and councillor Tulsi Sinha Roy. “We try to introduce something new every year.”

In 2020, the puja had brought Bollywood singer Vinod Rathod. The years after that were subdued due to the pandemic but last year they added a fair to the puja, that takes place at CD Park. The fair was back this year with stalls selling clothes, food as well as offering children rides. The Saraswati idol was modelled on Radha as depicted by Iskcon and there was Radha-Krishna idol outside the pandal too. “Cultural programmes by local artistes were lined up all through the extended weekend and for the grand finale we got my favourite singer Kunal Ganjawala,” smiled Sinha Roy.

But since the fair and pandal were sprawled across CD Park, the concert shifted to EC Park. “EC Block is more accessible to residents across the ward and this way the merriment gets spread to two venues,” said the councillor.

Kunal serenaded the audience on February 3 with Bollywood hits like Dil keh raha hai, Bengali numbers like Shedin dekha hoechilo and of course, the song that shot him to fame back in 2004 Bheege honth.

Workshop for the Blind

Students and teachers help with the puja at Workshop for the Blind

They may be visually impaired but still fulfilled every requirement for Saraswati puja. Leading from the front was Kakali Barui, who was as dexterous chopping fruits on the bonti for bhog as she was singing Rabindrasangeet for the cultural function. “I do everything by myself, including cooking at home, so I was happy to help out here,” said the lady who had joined Workshop for the Blind years ago as a student and is now an instructor at the LB Block centre. President Sanjoy Kumar Das said they might not be able to see the idol they worship, “but we have our faith and know our culture,” said Das, who is visually challenged and works for the railways. Their secretary Chandan Mukherjee, also visually impaired, is a Brahmin and others at the puja kept pushing him to conduct the puja next year as priest. “Our institute has about 35 students now and we teach vocations like making incense sticks, phenyl, doormats etc. We also teach computers using a software that speaks out commands,” said Das.

CA Block

The idol at CA Block

This was the 46th year of Saraswati puja at CA Block. “The CA Block Citizens’ Association takes a lumpsum puja subscription from residents every year and with it, we perform five pujas — Durga, Lakshmi, Kali, Jagaddhatri and Saraswati, of which the latter is obviously most special to children,” said member Rahul Dutta. Since this year the almanac allowed puja on two days, the block chose Sunday as it would be convenient for most people. “We also announced community lunch today so residents get to spend more time together. After that they shall plan their home pujas tomorrow,” Dutta said.

CE Block, New Town

The idol of CE Block, New Town

The ladies group of New Town CE Block organised Saraswati Puja this year. Bhog was shared with 400 residents and there was cultural programme in the evening.

IC Block

The IC Block pandal adorned with painted baskets

The Saraswati at IC Block also had idols of Krishna and Chaitanya next to her. “Besides the veena, our Saraswati is shown playing the flute. So we also have Krishna, another deity always depicted with his flute. And Chaitanya is dancing to their divine rhythm,” said Bapi Mandi, a volunteer. The scale of the puja has grown in its 34th year, with the pandal looking beautiful with painted baskets and ghots, and the lawn outside dotted with garden umbrellas under which youths sat and chatted. “We are also serving lunch to 2,500 people, out of which 500 are slum dwellers to whom we shall send the food,” added Bikash Kumar Singh. There were contests such as phucka-eating, sit and draw, and cultural programmes. “Our block has central government employees from all the country so one of the highlights was a dance from various states,” smiled a dancer, Anjali Anil of Kerala. “It’s amazing to see how important Saraswati puja is in Bengal and we love being a part of it.” With many students of the block sitting for Board exams this year, the block had decided to perform the puja on Sunday. “That way, students could return to study with a fresh mind from Monday,” said Singh.