New foot overbridge opens at Sector V Metro to connect Green and Orange lines

A foot overbridge (FOB) was opened on Monday at the Sector V Metro station to allow passengers to cross the road from the Eastern Drainage Canal side to the software hub side or vice versa without having to negotiate traffic below. The overbridge connects the Green and the Orange lines.

While the Sector V station of East West Metro, or the Green line, is already functioning, the other side, which has the IT Centre station on the Orange line, which is the New Garia – Airport route, has yet to start service. Once the Orange line is commissioned, Gate No. 4 leading to the FOB will serve as the interchanging corridor between the Green line and the Orange line.

This overbridge measures approximately 55 metres in length and 4 metres in width.

