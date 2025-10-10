15-year-old girl’s dengue death at ESI complex triggers civic action in Salt Lake

Following the dengue death of a 15-year-old girl from ESI housing complex, a medical camp conducted there days later has found at least one more resident testing positive.

ESI complex is situated in Sector III, near Purbachal, and is occupied by staff members of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital. Those living here are attached to the hospital’s various branches, such as at Maniktala and Sealdah.

From before the Pujas, 15-year-old resident Rupashi Jana was down with dengue. “She had to be admitted to ESI Hospital, where her father works. When her condition deteriorated further, she was shifted to a nursing home but expired on October 5,” said Nilanjan Brahma, a committee member of the local Ward 33.

A health worker spreads larvaecide in the ESI Housing Complex after the incident.

Since then, health workers from Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation have been visiting the complex regularly. “Initially, there were three men on the job, but since October 7, we have assigned six. A drive will be on for seven to 10 days now to spray larvaecide, look out for stagnant water, and create awareness among residents,” said ward secretary Debraj Das.

The complex has more than 300 flats, Das said, out of which six are vacant. “The very flat opposite Rupashi’s house is vacant and under lock-and-key. We had to break into it on Sunday and found water stagnating in buckets, flowerpots, and the like,” he said.

Secretary of the complex, Sujoy Kumar Ghosh, said that while residents have contracted dengue before, this was the first case of anyone succumbing to it. “We are taking the matter seriously. Health workers are going door-to-door enquiring if residents have fever and ESI Hospital on Tuesday conducted a medical camp here where dengue tests, among others, were conducted. One person tested positive in the rapid test and has been given medical advice,” Ghosh said.

Councillor Banibrata Banerjee said the death is the result of negligence at many levels. “The case is extremely tragic. All diagnostic centres have standing instructions to inform the Corporation if any patient tests positive for dengue, but we were not informed. Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital has an impressive track record in treating severe dengue cases, and if informed in advance, we could have referred the child there,” Banerjee said.

The protocol, he stated, is that if two or more dengue cases are confirmed in a locality, the area must be thoroughly treated with mosquito control and prevention measures. “We are running drives all over the ward,” he said.

Besides ESI complex, Ward 33 comprises FC, FD, FE, HA, and GC Block. Over 200 dengue cases have been reported in the BMC area this year, but this is the first death.

