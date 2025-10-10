Weekend Vidyasagar Setu closure planned for repairing and replacement works

Vidyasagar Setu will be closed to traffic from 5am to 9am on Saturday and from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday to allow for the repair and replacement of cables and bearings of the 33-year-old structure, police said.

The closure of the bridge, also known as the second Hooghly bridge, will be required for replacing the stay and holding down cables of the structure.

Vehicles coming from Alipore will be diverted towards the Hastings crossing and will be directed to move along the Strand Road and further north towards the Howrah bridge, police said.

According to the diversion plan, vehicles headed for the bridge from Kidderpore Road will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards the Hastings crossing, and then will be asked to take Strand Road to reach Howrah bridge. Small and heavy vehicles headed for the second Hooghly bridge along Circular Garden Reach Road will be diverted from the Hastings crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.

“Vehicular traffic will also be diverted through arterial roads as and when required,” stated a notification issued by Manoj Verma, commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Vidyasagar Setu is the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge with 152 cables. There are two sets of piers at both ends that hold those cables. Each of the 152 overhead cables comprises three layers.

The innermost layer is composed of non-galvanised cables, and the outer layer, visible from outside, is made of rubber. There is an intermediate layer made of wax to prevent water seepage.

“All concerned traffic guards have been informed so that banners and hoardings are set up to inform motorists and guide them down the diverted routes,” a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.