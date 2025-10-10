Missing teenage boy found dead in Dum Dum dumping yard off Belgharia Expressway

A teenage boy missing since Tuesday was found lifeless under a heap of trash in the Dum Dum dumping yard off Belgharia Expressway on Thursday, police said.

According to officers, the body of 17-year-old Ganesh Samaddar was found under a stack of garbage at the dumping ground by a few workers who were sifting through

the refuse on Thursday afternoon.

The police have started a probe.

Senior officers of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Ganesh’s family members have alleged that his friends murdered him.

A resident of Pramodnagar in North Dum Dum, Ganesh, left his house on Tuesday evening.

According to police officers, Ganesh’s family members said that he had told his sister that he was going to attend a friend’s birthday party nearby.

“Family members said Ganesh spoke to them at night over his mobile phone. But he did not return that night,” said a senior officer.

Till early Wednesday, Ganesh was available on his mobile phone, which was later switched off, his family members said.

On Thursday, people who spotted the body in the trash heap said that a part of the skin on Ganesh’s jaws had detached, and a tuft of hair was lacking from the rear of his head.

Two teams of officers from Dum Dum and Baranagar police stations reached the dumping yard and brought out the body. It was sent to the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police officers said they were scanning Ganesh’s call records and checking the mobile’s tower locations to find out its last location before the device was switched off.

“We will speak to Ganesh’s friends who were with him from Tuesday night and try to find out more about the victim,” a senior police officer said.