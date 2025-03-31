Robbers posing as CBI officers loot man carrying jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh

A group of men allegedly posing as CBI officers robbed a man who was carrying gold jewellery to a store after they were hallmarked.

The fake CBI officers took away some gold ornaments on the pretext of checking his bag and left with gold weighing around 400g in Posta, police said.

The alleged robbery was reported on Cotton Street around 6.50pm on Thursday evening. The complainant, an employee of a hallmarking company, was intercepted by a group of men posing as CBI officers, the police said.

“The men approached the employee as CBI officers and asked him to show them the contents of his bag. One of the team members searched the bag and returned it. The team left soon after,” said an officer of Kolkata Police’s Central division.

Soon, the employee realised that the man who checked the bag had taken a packet containing 54 gold chains weighing around 400g, worth around ₹30 lakh, the police said.

The man went to the store and informed his employer. The crime was reported to Posta police station on Thursday night.

CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned, said an officer.

No one was arrested till late on Sunday.

Thursday’s robbery comes within a few weeks of a group raiding a house in Chinar Park posing as officers of the Income Tax department. Five of them were found to be CISF personnel, allegedly roped in by the complainant’s stepmother to commit the crime.