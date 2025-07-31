MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
73-year-old arrested for allegedly duping a person out of Rs 12 lakh in post office fraud

Surajit Pal, a resident of Jamalpur Hattala in East Burdwan, invested in a term deposit at the post office in 2021, later, he found that the money had not been deposited in his account

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 31.07.25, 09:21 AM
Representational image File picture

A 73-year-old man who had been attached to a sub-post office in East Burdwan was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a person out of 12 lakh.

Surajit Pal, a resident of Jamalpur Hattala in East Burdwan, invested in a term deposit at the post office in 2021. Later, he found that the money had not been deposited in his account.

Police identified as Hriday Ranjan Maity, who was working as an agent in the sub-post office, as the accused.

The state CID said fake bank passbooks were found on the accused. He allegedly used to show his clients fake passbooks to give them the impression that their money was safe.

The case originated from a court complaint received by the officer in charge of Jamalpur police station.

“The complaint alleged that he had deposited 12 lakh at the Jamalpur sub-post office but it was not reflecting in his account,” said a CID officer.

“Dissatisfied with the initial probe, he moved Calcutta High Court that handed over the investigation to the CID," the officer said.

The state CID found Maity's involvement.

