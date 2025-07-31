Government directive on JEE results reaches board, details to be released on Thursday

The government sent a directive to the Bengal joint entrance examinations (JEE) board on the publication of the JEE results on Wednesday.

The details of the directive would be known only from a news conference on Thursday, the board chief said.

Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, the board’s chairperson, said: “We have received a directive from the state government on the publication of JEE results. The details would be announced in a press conference on Thursday.”

“The results could be published next week,” she added.

This board spoke on the publication of results a day after Calcutta High Court asked it and the state government to submit affidavits explaining why the results could not be published yet. The examinations were held on April 27.

A division bench gave the order while hearing a petition filed by the guardian of a candidate.

The court had to intervene as the board could not confirm when the results would be published, even after the Supreme Court stayed on Monday the high court’s bar on the implementation of the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) quota in jobs and education announced by the Bengal government.

Earlier, the JEE board had attributed the delay to the legal complications arising from the new list of OBCs.

The board held a meeting on Wednesday, going through the order of the apex court and the corresponding directive from the state government.

According to a JEE board official, starting Thursday, the board would send text messages to candidates, asking them to send their caste-category details.

“The exercise would continue for three days. Then the board would sort the data and make the necessary changes. The state notification came much after candidates applied for last year’s JEE. So we have to make the necessary changes before the results are published,” said a board official.

Admissions in around 100 private engineering colleges, 10 government engineering colleges, and two state-aided universities, Jadavpur and Calcutta, are yet to start.