RG Kar rape and murder: Junior doctors vow to not rest till they get satisfactory replies to 'unanswered questions' 

Junior doctors on Sunday vowed not to rest till they have satisfactory replies to all “unanswered questions” linked to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

They also said their movement would focus on the allegations of destruction of evidence and a larger conspiracy behind the rape and murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s verdict pronouncing Sanjay Roy guilty and the sentencing on Monday could not be the end of their quest for justice, said a section of junior doctors.

Many questions about the crime and the investigation are still unanswered, the doctors said.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, which was formed at the peak of the RG Kar protests, distributed pamphlets outside the Sealdah court on Saturday flagging 20 questions that they said were unanswered.

One of the questions was why the parents of the slain doctor were not allowed to enter the seminar room on the third floor of the Emergency building at RG Kar, where her body was found, for three hours after their arrival.

Another question was why the post-mortem report did not mention the injury to the right arm of the doctor which they said was highlighted in the inquest report.

“Our protests will not end. We will continue to seek answers to the unanswered questions, of which there are many,” said Soumyadip Roy, a junior doctor.

“We are confident that not just us but a large section of society, too, has doubts about the case. They, too, want answers. Our fight will continue till these questions are

answered.”

Aniket Mahata, a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar and one of the faces of the junior doctors’ protests, asked why the CBI was silent on the charges of “larger conspiracy” and “destruction of evidence”.

“The CBI itself had raised the charges of destruction of evidence and larger conspiracy. Then why are they not saying anything on those charges now? If there was no larger conspiracy or destruction of evidence, then why did the CBI arrest former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and the former officer in charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mandal?” Mahata asked.

“Why would Ghosh and Mandal destroy evidence to save Sanjay Roy? If they did so, they must have done that for someone more powerful,” he said.

This newspaper reported on October 8 that the CBI’s chargesheet in the rape and murder case said the central agency was investigating the role of Ghosh and Mandal in the alleged evidence tampering and delay in following the legal procedure after the discovery of the body.

“This is the first chargesheet in the case. We will follow it up with supplementary chargesheets over the next few months,” a senior CBI officer had told this newspaper

in October.