RG Kar rape and murder case: Seventh report filed; slain doctor's parents slam CBI

The CBI on Friday submitted its seventh status report on its probe into the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year.

The CBI’s counsel told the Sealdah court that investigators were analysing CCTV footage and call detail records. Based on the findings, people are being summoned and questioned, he said. Eleven people were examined recently, the lawyer added.

The parents of the slain doctor expressed disappointment over the progress of the probe and called the CBI “shameless”.

Lawyers present in court said the parents accused the CBI of shielding the “real culprit” and asked the central agency to clarify its findings from a hostel room.

The parents reportedly alleged that the investigating officer did not take their calls and, when they went to Delhi to meet the CBI director, they were initially told that the agency could exit the investigation. “But later he (the director) said they will give an additional chargesheet in the case,” the father said in court.

The supplementary chargesheet has yet to be submitted.

Referring to the parents’ request for clarification on the hostel findings, the judge asked if there was any significance. The father said they wanted to share what they had learnt only in a statement before a magistrate.

The mother accused the CBI of trying to tutor her husband on what was to be said. She also called the central agency “shameless”.

The parents told the court they wanted to know where their daughter was at the time of the crime, as they were sure she was not in the habit of staying in the seminar hall.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee’s body was found in the seminar hall on the third floor of the Emergency Building, and there were allegations that she had been murdered elsewhere and her body dumped there.

However, neither Kolkata Police, which initially probed the crime, nor the CBI, which took over following a high court order, found any credence in the allegations and identified the seminar hall as the scene of crime in their documents.

Till now, a lone man, Sanjay Roy, has been convicted.

Although the then principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and then officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, were arrested by the CBI, they were granted bail as the central agency failed to submit a chargesheet against them within three months of their arrest.