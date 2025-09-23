Puja Bandhu: City police install app to tour prominent Durga Puja pandals virtually

The city police launched the Puja Bandhu App on Monday, which will enable users to have a virtual tour of prominent Durga Puja pandals in the city on their mobile phones and get all emergency information related to Bengal’s biggest festival, police said.

On Monday, police commissioner Manoj Verma inaugurated the Kolkata Police Traffic Guide and launched the app, which will feature 243 Durga Puja pandals.

“We tried to provide all relevant information related to the big pandals of the city in this app. The users can find all details, including photographs, nearest Metro stations, road route, and emergency numbers related to the pandal,” said Verma during the inauguration.

The app will be operational from Friday (Chaturthi).

According to a police officer, individuals who download the application from Google Play will have the capability to search for their preferred Puja pandal and verify the routes leading to the pandal from their current location.

Kolkata Police plans to set up cyber awareness kiosks at various pandals to educate the public about proper cyber hygiene, particularly during the festive season.

“People do a lot of online shopping during the festive season. They need to be careful against falling into cyber traps. Cyber awareness programmes will be held at pandals. We hope people will benefit from them,” said a senior police officer.

Numerous instances of online fraud, such as shopping via deceptive links, investment scams, hotel reservation fraud, and banking fraud, are reported daily throughout the city.