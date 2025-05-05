Promoter held for ‘assaulting’ teenagers

Two teenagers, playing cricket on a ground adjoining an under-construction building, were allegedly flogged by its promoter when they went to collect the ball that went inside the premises.

Pranatosh Saha, who allegedly assaulted the boys, has been arrested.

The incident was reported at Regent Park’s Purba Putiary on Saturday afternoon.

“We were playing cricket on the ground adjoining Tarun Sangha Club when the ball accidentally flew to the building. Four of us went to retrieve the ball. But instead, we were attacked by the promoter without any provocation,” said Ayan Mondal, 15, one of the injured boys.

Ayan suffered a dislocation in one of his knees when he fell while allegedly being chased by Saha from the first floor, said police.

Ayan’s friend and classmate, Sabuj Mistry, 15, developed a crack in his left arm.

Both are Class X students of a school in Tollygunge.

The other two boys managed to flee.

“My son is in a lot of pain. We have to visit the doctor again on Monday,” said Sabuj’s mother on Sunday.

Members of Tarun Sangha Club said the boys had come out running from the building on Saturday. They shouted for help when some of the club members intervened and called the police.

“The promoter was in an intoxicated state. He was blaming us for entering his building. But we went there only to collect the ball, nothing else,” Ayan added, who has been prescribed bed rest by the doctor.