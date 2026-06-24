MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Preserve Bhabanipur Assembly constituency EVMs, high court tells Election Commission

Justice Gaurang Kanth issued the order on an election petition filed by Mamata last week, challenging Suvendu’s victory. She alleged gross misconduct during the tabulation of votes at Sakhawat Memorial Govt. Girls’ High School, particularly after 12 rounds of counting

Tapas Ghosh Published 24.06.26, 06:18 AM
representational image

representational image File picture

The high court on Tuesday ordered the Election Commission to preserve all documents, along with CCTV footage, EVMs and VVPATs, related to the polling in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency where chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had defeated her predecessor Mamata Banerjee.

Justice Gaurang Kanth issued the order on an election petition filed by Mamata last week, challenging Suvendu’s victory. She alleged gross misconduct during the tabulation of votes at Sakhawat Memorial Govt. Girls’ High School, particularly after 12 rounds of counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his interim order, the judge directed the petitioner to make Suvendu, Subrata Gupta (who was the special electoral observer then and the chief adviser to the chief minister now), and Manoj Agarwal (the then chief electoral officer (CEO) and the current chief secretary) parties to the case.

Appearing for Mamata, senior advocate and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay requested the judge to issue an interim order asking the EC to preserve the CCTV footage and VVPATs.

After hearing Bandyopadhyay, the judge issued the interim order and fixed the matter for hearing after 12 weeks.

Bandyopadhyay said: “It is said that election petitions are never disposed of....Kindly dispose of the case as early as possible.”

RELATED TOPICS

EVM-VVPAT Calcutta High Court Election Commission Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Tehran can't charge Hormuz toll': Rubio lands in UAE to cool off Gulf Arab unease over Iran deal

The US Secretary of State said he would explain the benefits of the agreement to the skeptical Gulf states if it is implemented; He said that a proposed $300 billion investment fund for Iran would not become a reality unless 'its leadership makes a decision that they want to be a country instead of a revolutionary movement that exports terror'
Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses a press conference
Quote left Quote right

There will be no Mughal, Pathan or oppressive British name in Kolkata

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT