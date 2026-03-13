Police warn of law-and-order risks amid Centre’s curbs on LPG supply

Police stations across Calcutta were alerted on Thursday about possible law-and-order problems arising out of the Centre’s curbs on LPG supply.

A directive was sent from Kolkata Police headquarters to the officers in charge (OCs) of all police stations, asking them to remain “alert” against untoward incidents because of the crisis stemming from the war in West Asia.

Police have also been asked to arrange microwave ovens and induction cookers as alternatives to LPG cylinders for cooking in barracks.

The curbs on the supply of commercial LPG and CNG, along with anxiety about the availability of fuel at home, have led to panic buying and a flood of booking enquiries, resulting in long queues outside fuel pumps and LPG distributors.

Several distributors have alleged that their personnel were attacked while delivering cylinders to homes. Some distributors said their staff were stopped by desperate employees of restaurants facing imminent closure because of the shortage of commercial LPG.

Many were also offered a premium for cylinders. When the delivery men refused, they were allegedly beaten up.

“In view of the prevailing situation, all OCs are requested to remain alert and maintain close watch within their respective jurisdictions so as to prevent any untoward law and order situation...,” the directive from Lalbazar said.

“All are requested to take stock of the prevailing situation and assess the possible impact of any disruption in LPG supply on the requirement of force staying in barracks,” the advisory stated.

“Necessary alternative arrangements may be made in advance to ensure continuity of essential functions. In this regard, induction cookers may be procured wherever feasible. Units may also explore the use of electric kettles, microwave ovens, or other electric... appliances as alternatives.”

The supply chain disruption because of the war has led to delays in LPG refills in households and a jump in the price of cooking gas. The Centre has also mandated a 25-day gap between two bookings of domestic cylinders.

“As there is pressure on LPG bottling plants and distributors supplying the city, there is apprehension of incidents of illegal diversion of cylinders from the domestic to the commercial sector and black marketing of cylinders,” said a senior officer.

The police have made deployments outside the offices of LPG distributors.

“Elderly Calcuttans are queuing outside the outlets and waiting for hours. There is a lot of uncertainty. Many are trying to book cylinders back-to-back. We are trying to pacify them,” an officer said.

A section of the force is worried about the barracks, where cooking is done for thousands of personnel every day. “We have been asked to arrange alternative means of cooking to reduce or completely cut down the use of LPG cylinders,” said an inspector in the southeast division.