Police submit plea to court for early statement recording in schoolgirl rape case

Police on Monday submitted a plea before a city court, seeking an early date for recording the schoolgirl’s statement before the magistrate who was allegedly raped last month.

As the vacation bench is in operation, it is expected that the girl’s statement will be recorded in June, police sources said.

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The 15-year-old student who had gone out with a woman friend and two young men was allegedly given a chocolate laced with sedatives before being raped last month, the girl’s parents recently complained to the police.

Also Read Schoolgirl alleges sexual assault by 2 youths at an unidentified location a month ago

A case of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor has been started in which two unknown youths and the girl’s friend have been named as the accused.

The girl has shown police the location where she was allegedly raped, police said. They have found it to be an “open space” near a water body.

Police said they were yet to get an independent witness.

Nobody was arrested till Monday, police said.

The girl’s woman friend, also a schoolgirl whose name was mentioned in the complaint, and is alleged to be the co-accused in the case, was examined by the police.

“She has claimed that she did not go to school at all on the day of the incident,” said a police officer.

As per the complaint, the girl had boarded a car around 4.30pm after school with the others.