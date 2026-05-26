Airline officials seek CM meet, call for efficiency upgrades at Calcutta Airport

Airline officials are seeking support from the “double-engine” state and central governments to improve efficiency at Calcutta airport and its surrounding infrastructure.

They said better airport efficiency is “essential” if Bengal aims to attract more investment and increase international connectivity, including more flights to Europe.

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The Airline Operators Committee (AOC), a body that liaises between airlines, the Airports Authority of India, and regulatory agencies on flight operations, ground handling and infrastructure, has sought an appointment with chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Among the issues proposed for discussion are upgrading transit passenger facilities, improving self check-in and baggage-drop systems, improving work culture, removing touts, expanding hotels around the airport and ensuring smoother traffic movement in the vicinity.

Airlines will also request Suvendu to reduce the state’s surcharge on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

“We want to discuss some of the issues at Calcutta airport. We will request his intervention,” said an AOC member.

Representatives of airlines had recently met Suvendu at the airport. “He assured us he would look into the development of the airport. We have sought an appointment,” the member said.

Transit facilities

According to airlines, facilities for transit fliers arriving in Calcutta and taking onward flights need improvement.

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“There is no transfer baggage belt at Calcutta airport. At other airports, such belts move baggage from arriving flights to connecting departures,” said an AOC member. “Here, transit passengers often have to carry their own luggage from arrival to departure levels.”

In cases where passengers continue on the same airline, staff manually transfer baggage.

“This affects the minimum connecting time (MCT) at Calcutta airport,” an airline official said. The average MCT here is around 60 minutes, compared to about 45 minutes at major Indian airports, impacting on-time performance, the official added.

Airlines also flagged inadequate signage for transit passengers. “Clear directions are needed to guide passengers to the fastest route to the departure area,” an official said.

Self check-in

Airline officials said self check-in and baggage-drop facilities exist at the airport but are largely non-functional in practice.

“We need more self-check-in kiosks to ease passenger flow. All major airports already have this,” an airline official said.

They also stressed the need for functional baggage-drop counters for passengers who complete self check-in and need to deposit luggage, including payment for excess baggage at the counter.

“To make this work, more personnel are needed to assist passengers,” an official said.

Tout control

Airlines said they would urge Suvendu to intervene against unionised practices that disrupt airport services, particularly in housekeeping and trolley management.

Passengers have long complained about unclean washrooms at the airport.

Although private agencies have been deployed, airline officials allege that some workers, reportedly backed by political groups, fail to perform duties, and enforcement action has been difficult in the past because of resistance and protests.

After the government changed in the state, there have been some steps towards stricter enforcement, including termination of staff found not performing duties.

“We will also request action against taxi touts, which is a law-and-order issue,” an airline official said.

Complaints of overcharging by touts have been recurring for passengers arriving in the city.

ATF surcharge

Airlines plan to raise the issue of high ATF surcharge at Calcutta airport. The Bengal government currently levies a 20% surcharge on ATF, they said.

“The Delhi government has reduced its surcharge from 26% to 7%. A similar reduction here would attract more airlines to Calcutta,” an official said.

Hotels, traffic

Airline officials also spoke of the need to expand hotels in the airport vicinity.

“We would request the chief minister to facilitate at least two more hotels within the airport premises itself. That would benefit passengers,” another airline official said.

Improving traffic flow on approach roads to the airport is another key demand, officials said. Congestion remains an issue, particularly during peak travel periods such as Durga Puja.