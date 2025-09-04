Police move to revoke lookout circular against ex-JU student Hindol Mazumdar

Police told the Alipore court on Wednesday they have initiated steps to get a lookout circular on former Jadavpur University student Hindol Mazumdar “revoked”.

Spain-resident Mazumdar had been arrested for his alleged connection with an attack on education minister Bratya on the university campus on March 1.

The additional chief judicial magistrate of Alipore Court said in his order on Tuesday: “According to the IO’s (Investigating Officer) report, revocation of the lookout circular has already been initiated.”

He was arrested on August 13 on his arrival at Delhi airport en route to Calcutta.

The IO has been asked to file a detailed report on the deletion of the circular on the next date of hearing, which is September 9.

Until the circular is revoked, Mazumdar, who is pursuing higher studies in Spain, cannot return to that country, His lawyer Sibasish Pattanayak said.

The court order says that chief public prosecutor Sourin Ghoshal has “verbally submitted” that the seizeditems of Mazumdar, like his mobile phone, laptop and e-book, which were forwarded for forensic examination, “will be returned” to him. “He (chief public prosecutor) submits he will take all such steps so the accused may not be unnecessarily deprived of his right.”

A former student of pharmaceutical technology, Mazumdar has been pursuing a PhD in biomedicine and clinical sciences at Universidad de Granada.

In court on Tuesday, Mazumdar’s lawyer argued that the accusation rested on WhatsApp messages he allegedly sent but the police failed to verify whether those messages came from his phone before issuing the lookout circular.

Ghoshal said: “Necessary support would be extended in ensuring the return of the seized items to the former JU student for the sake of human rights.”

On March 1, education minister Bratya Basu was heckled by a section of students when he went to JU to attend a meeting of a pro-Trinamool college and university teachers’ association.

The students demanding an immediate resumption of campus elections gheraoed the minister’s car and tried to prevent it from leaving the campus.