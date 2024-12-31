Police announce traffic curbs around Park Street as Calcutta readies for New Year

Police have announced multiple traffic curbs in and around Park Street on New Year’s Eve and January 1. The winter chill is missing but Calcutta is gearing up to welcome 2025 in style.

Metro draws up a list of what you should know if you are headed to Park Street or any other party zone.

Traffic restrictions

Park Street will have one-way traffic, from west to east, (Chowringhee to Park Circus) from 1pm on December 31 until 3am on January 1. Usually Park Street is open for two-way traffic from 10pm till 6am.

Shakespeare Sarani (Theatre Road), too, will be one-way, from east to west (Park Circus to Chowringhee) from 1pm on December 31 till 3am on January 1. Stretches on Ho-Chi-Minh Sarani, Middleton Street, Little Russel Street, Russell Street and Camac Street will be one-way on December 31 and January 1 as and when required.

Additional restrictions for vehicles can be placed around the following locations depending on the footfall and traffic on December 31 and January 1:

Indian Museum

Victoria Memorial

Birla Planetarium

Alipore zoo

Paresh Nath Temple Kali Temple at Kalighat

Thanthania Kalibari

Lindsay Street, New Market

Birla Temple on Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue

Millennium Park

Parking

Parking restrictions will be imposed on the following roads (as and when required on December 31 and January 1):

Park Street

Camac Street

Free School Street

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road

Wood Street

Middleton Street

Little Russel Street

Kyd Street

Russel Street

Royd Street

Police bandobast

There will be around 4,500 police personnel on the roads. There will be police assistance booths and special naka checkpoints at 50 locations across the city.

Drink-driving

Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma said on Saturday that rash driving or drink-driving will not be tolerated. Police said vehicles in and around party hotspots may be stopped to conduct alcohol tests on the person at the wheel. The breathalyser test determines the amount of alcohol in the blood.

According to the rule, any reading exceeding 30mg per 100ml is beyond the permissible limit for driving and attracts penalties. The punishment for drink-driving can be imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of ₹2,000 if alcohol exceeding 30mg per 100ml is detected in the bloodstream through a breathalyser.

Second and subsequent offences can lead to imprisonment for two years or a fine of ₹3,000. In case any demand of more than ₹3,000 is made for the offence, the motorist can call dial 100 to report a complaint.

The police have been creating awareness to ensure Calcuttans who choose to party on New Year’s Eve or January 1, should hire drivers or avail of the valet service by pubs and nightclubs.

Weather

Much of the winter so far has been warmer than usual in Calcutta. The Met office on Monday predicted a 2-3 degrees Celsius drop in the night temperature over the next two days. The minimum temperature in Calcutta is likely to be around 15 degrees on Tuesday and 14 degrees on Wednesday, said a Met official. That means the night will have a hint of chill, especially if you are outdoors. Dry weather is likely over the next few days, said a Met official.

Metro

Metro will run six additional services on the north-south corridor (Blue Line) on Tuesday. The trains will leave Dakshineswar at 9.48pm, 10.03pm and 10.18pm and Kavi Subhash (New Garia) at 9.55pm, 10.10pm and 10.55pm, said an official.

The special night trains that leave Dum Dum and New Garia at 10.40pm will also be available, the official said.

Normal services will be available in other corridors.

Party zones

The city will be buzzing with parties. Here are some of the most sought-after among them: