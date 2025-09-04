Pilot car in MLA convoy had no fitness, registration cancelled months before crash

The police pilot car escorting Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla that fatally hit a motorcyclist on Tuesday was operating without a valid fitness certificate. Government records show that the 16-year-old vehicle’s registration was cancelled last year, rendering it unfit to be on the road.

The vehicle, registered in the name of “The Commissioner of Police, Kolkata”, had crossed the 15-year deadline for government-owned vehicles in August 2024. As per transport department officials, its fitness certificate expired on August 10, 2024, and its registration was terminated shortly after. Its pollution under control certificate is valid until September 19.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning on Basanti Highway, at Bamanghata, when Molla was travelling from Jibantala in South 24-Parganas towards Science City. The pilot car hit a motorcyclist, Mohammad Tajuddin, 49, a resident of Karaya in south Calcutta.

Tajuddin was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the trauma care centre at SSKM Hospital, where he died around 3.30pm. The impact left the motorcycle severely damaged and crumpled the front of the car, which veered off the road and came to a halt.

Molla said on Wednesday: “I was headed to the Assembly, and the pilot car was in front. After crossing Jibantala Bazar, the pilot car hit a motorcyclist on its right.”

Transport department records show the vehicle was purchased in mid-2009 and registered on August 19, 2009, with the Public Vehicles Department, Kolkata. Officials cited Rule 52A of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which mandates that state-owned vehicles must be scrapped after 15 years, except for specialised defence or law and order vehicles.

“A government department must apply for exemption if a vehicle is to be used beyond 15 years on grounds of special use,” said a senior transport department official. “No such application was made for this vehicle.”

Several transport department officials told Metro that a police pilot car does not qualify as a “specialised vehicle” under the rule. “Armoured carriers, anti-mine vehicles, or those with water cannons may be considered specialised, but not regular pilot cars,” one said.

The victim’s family questioned why Tajuddin was not taken to a hospital on EM Bypass, which was closer, and why Molla did not meet them after the incident.

Police have registered a case under Sections 106 (death due to negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the BNS at Kolkata Leather Complex police station. “We are probing the case and will share details once available,” a senior officer. “Pilot vehicles are overseen by the wireless branch.”

However, senior police officers in the wireless division said they were unaware of the vehicle’s legal status. “It’s not possible to keep track of the details of all old vehicles,” an officer said.

“All government departments still operate fleets of outdated vehicles awaiting phase-out. We are gradually replacing them,” said an officer.