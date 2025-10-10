PCB to meet residents of large housing complexes before Diwali on cracker rules

The state pollution control board (PCB) will meet residents of large housing complexes ahead of Diwali to urge them not to throw firecrackers from terraces, a practice that remains common despite repeated awareness drives.

PCB officials said only certified green crackers are permitted, a rule in place for the past few years.

Diwali falls on October 20 this year.

“We will hold meetings with residents of housing complexes to sensitise them about not throwing crackers from terraces,” said an official.

Police teams are likely to accompany PCB officials during these visits.

An officer of Kolkata Police said they will also talk to children and students during the outreach. In earlier years, children have been found insisting their parents buy banned crackers and they are often seen throwing crackers from high-rises. “We have to sensitise children too,” the officer said.

Officials admitted that visiting all neighbourhoods or meeting residents of every housing complex is not possible, but said outreach will continue. Despite years of awareness campaigns, the issue of firecrackers being thrown from terraces persists.

A PCB official said crackers can only be used between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali

night. This two-hour window was fixed by Calcutta High Court in 2023 and remains in effect.

“In the state of West Bengal only green crackers can be sold and bursting of such crackers shall be allowed for (i) two hours during Deepavali festival from 8pm to 10pm,” the Calcutta High Court bench had stated in its order.

PCB officials added that green crackers can be verified by scanning a code printed on the box.

Scanning should generate a certificate mentioning the name and type of firework, the manufacturer’s details, chemical composition, and the percentage of emission reduction, a police officer said.

The certificate must be on the letterhead of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and must bear the seal and signature of an authorised CSIR-NEERI official.

“No other cracker except green crackers can be used,” said a PCB official.

“Green crackers will be available at baazi bazaars set up across Calcutta ahead of Diwali. These markets are monitored by Kolkata Police and also have representatives from the fire brigade, PCB, and other government agencies,” the official added.

The dates and venues of this year’s baazi bazaars will be announced soon, an official said.

A PCB official said the permissible noise level for firecrackers is 125 decibels measured at 4 metres from the source. Until October 17, 2023, the limit was 90 decibels at 5 metres. The change was made through a state government order.