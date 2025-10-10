Hand in hand, hosting puja on campus: DPS Megacity crafts a celebration of unity and art

The first pandal that students of DPS Megacity visited this year was their own. The school hosted a full-fledged Durga Puja with decorations elaborate enough to rival any neighbourhood pandal.

The theme of the puja was “hands”. A huge 3D model of lord Krishna’s hands welcomed guests into the quadrangle. From the ceiling hung cut-outs of hands, while the walls displayed large paintings and printouts of hands holding flowers, tridents, or in acts of helping others. To promote sustainability, these artworks were not painted on expensive canvases but on recycled television boxes.

“The idol’s sari and hair have been made out of punctured garden hosepipes too,” smiled art teacher Sourav Ganguly, who sculpted the 8ft Durga idol for the puja. “Students and teachers all helped. We have been working on this since we got back from summer vacation.”

Academic director Suman Singh Ganguly explained that hands can be used to create or destroy, and hence should be used wisely. Junior school headmaster Jude Baptist, who conceptualised the theme, shared that the idea came from a reel he had seen on social media about a poor man without hands. “Despite his limitation, the man could dance, and through his dance, he has gained fame and fortune. And this he could achieve as he was supported by the hands of his wife and child. So we chose this as our theme,” he said.

A students' band presents Shiv Tandav Stotra at the puja opening.

Lessons on stage

The inauguration of the puja included an impressive cultural programme. Students sang the Shiv tandav stotra, set to powerful drumbeats. “The lyrics were difficult as they are in Sanskrit, but we listened to them multiple times till we picked them,” said singer Jasmine Dey of Class VIII.

The drumming was by Agniswar Misra Ganguli of Class VII. The boy was aware that the stotra is attributed to Ravana, who was later killed by Rama after praying to Durga, but he explained: “Ravana was a bad person but a good devotee of Shiva and a great musician. This stotra has great melody and especially percussion, which I enjoyed playing.” He had also prepared a hip-hop version of Ai giri nandini, a devotional song for Durga.

Music teacher Arnab Chakraborty had composed two original songs for the occasion — Bhorer agomoni, which he sang and recorded, and Bochchor ghure ashche pujo, performed by English teacher Poushali Nag. Both were presented on the occasion, accompanied by dances choreographed and led by dance teacher Chandrima Mitra. “We have kept all sorts of music today — agomoni songs with a traditional feel as well as fusion versions of stotras to appeal to the children,” said Chakraborty.

The dancers were equally excited. “Autumn celebrates Durga puja in the east and Navratri in the west, so we are performing to Durga songs like Jaya jaya jape jale and Ma Bhavani as well as Navratri numbers like Moti veerana and Chogada tara,” said Mayera Saha of Class VI. “We started rehearsing the very day after our exams ended.”

For Aishani Ghosh, the rehearsals were as enjoyable as the final performance. “At practice sessions, we got to learn new steps and co-ordination, and also got to bond with students from other classes and sections. We helped one another with steps and costumes, too,” smiled the Class VIII dancer.

Strong like the devi

The senior school had planned a separate celebration the next day with a self-made idol and skit on women’s empowerment. “We shall show the nine forms of the goddess juxtaposed in nine strong women like Rani of Jhansi Lakshmibai, Mother Teresa, Shakuntala Devi, and even Sushmita Sen,” said Devayudh Das of Class IX, who would be the narrator and also recite stotras. The production would be directed by Shreyash Saha of Class X.

Principal Tilottama Mallik said that the school had been hosting puja for around 10 years, each time with a different theme. “Our message is that education is not restricted to books. Also, we believe in the festival uniting everyone, so people of all religions and professions have worked on it — students and teachers as well as helpers and drivers,” she said. “This is the real spirit of the pujas.”