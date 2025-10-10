Song, dance & catwalk to dhak beats: IEM Public School’s Puja carnival shines bright

Students at IEM Public School, New Town, sang and danced to agomoni songs at their Puja carnival, but their experience began with the rhythmic beats of the dhaak.

“We could have played the beats on the music system, but a real dhaak creates positive vibrations, and a skilled dhaaki spreads the puja spirit like no other,” said principal Chirantan Bhaduri, encouraging the children to join in the dancing. The kids ranged in age from playgroup to Class VI, and so most of them just jumped, clapped, and giggled, but their cheer spread among the parents who had gathered to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kids sang songs such as Ai giri nandini and danced to tunes like Gauri elo and Ek ekke ek. Many kept glancing at their teachers, who performed the steps off stage for them to follow.

A father-and-son duo at the fashion show

“All of us on stage forgot one particular step in our dance,” laughed Johel Roy of Class II. “We looked at one another, but no one could recall it. We started laughing, but caught on to the steps in the next line.” Johel was also set to take part in a sit-and-draw competition later. “I have come prepared to draw the face of Durga,” she smiled.

There was also a fashion show featuring pairs of parents and children. Pramod Chaudhury was the only father to walk the ramp, accompanied by his son Daksh Narayan of Class IV. “I have no experience in this, per se, but I want my son to be sporting, and the way to do so is to be sporting myself,” said Chaudhury.

Some mothers walked the ramp, and some danced with their children. Supriya Taur wore a Bengali red-and-white sari so perfectly that no one would have guessed she was actually Maharashtrian. “I have lived in Bengal for two years now, so I’ve picked up traits from my neighbours. I knew the red-and-white combination was auspicious. Durga puja celebrations are like our Ganesh Chaturthi, with the same joy and exuberance, and I enjoy both,” she said, walking alongside her son Suhan from upper kindergarten.

Write to saltlake@abp.in