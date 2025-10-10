Generations swap clothes on BH Block ramp

BH Block hosted a fashion show on Panchami, but with a delightful twist. Primary school kids donned bell-bottoms and polka-dotted hairbands, and strutted to ABBA hits from the 70s while their grandmas sported sneakers and walked to Korean pop tunes.

Participants were clubbed into four generational groups – baby boomers (born in the decades after World War II), millennials (coming of age around the year 2000), Gen Z (born roughly between 1997 and 2012), and alphas (born after 2012). Yet, in a playful reversal, each group modelled fashions and music belonging to another era.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to involve every age group and to gain a sense of one another’s lives and times,” explained Tanisthaa Mukherjjee, who conceptualised the show. “My daughter Mahirah, for instance, is seven years old and knows that Bryan Adams is something her parents listen to, but she and her friends know K-pop by heart. If their grandparents keep up with these trends, it helps everyone relate better to one another.”

Gen Z and millennials exchanged trends. Teenage boys showed off leather jackets like Hrithik Roshan, and the girls wore chiffon saris. “I had walked in a fashion show in our block a few years ago, but that was in regular clothes. This time, I was excited to walk in a sari like Kajol from the song Suraj hua madhyam,” smiled Saanvi Dasgupta of Class XI. “I wore my didi’s sari and found it so elegant that I would love to wear it again.”

Millennial Sreejita Dutta felt fashion between the generations was increasingly fluid. “I chose a pink skirt today from my daily wardrobe,” she said, while her friend Rajasmita Chatterjee — who had done her make-up — admitted to happily following Gen Z style tips on social media. “Besides, fashion keeps returning. Frilly, fluffy blouses from Tagore’s era are back in vogue now,” Sreejita said.

Madhurima Banerjee, an assistant professor, says she sees Gen Zs around her all the time. “They express their style more freely, whereas in our time, tank tops would be frowned upon. But some youths wear what’s trendy even if it does not suit their body type, or cannot carry an outfit confidently,” said the millennial who rocked in a tiger-print top and sari draped in dhoti style.

Among boomers, Mitali Chatterjee enjoyed watching kids dress as she did in her childhood. “Even today, I am comfortable in Western wear. For the show, I wore a brown top and matching block-heeled shoes from my puja buys this year,” smiled the 70-year-old, who said she felt like being a “sweet 16”.

“In our time, it was compulsory to wear a sari at school from Class IX, so the garment is like second skin for me,” said Nandita Banerjee, 73, whose granddaughters Aanya and Aaira Banerjee Gomes walked for alphas. “Today, I notice young women struggle with the drape, but they still wear it on special occasions, and I admire that.”

Dipali Chatterjee, who wore a sari teamed with sneakers, felt girls today were more mature than they were back in the day. “Girls wear tank tops and bodycons but carry themselves so confidently that they look good,” she observed.

Manjusree Roy, 85, did not participate but was there to cheer her friends on. “When on holiday, I switch to Western wear as I find it more comfortable and safe — I feel there is a risk of tripping in a sari. But at home, I feel conscious wearing Western clothes, since neighbours expect to see me in a sari. Also, it remains the most elegant outfit one can wear.”

ONE RAJARHAT

The theme at One Rajarhat in New Town was women’s empowerment, but to inaugurate their puja, the committee invited Nandini Bhattacharjee, president of All Bengal Men’s Forum.

“We could have invited a woman IPS or any other celebrity, but we felt that a woman fighting for men’s rights is real empowerment,” said vice-president Aniruddha Dey.

The pandal had faces of Durga inside and outside, and out of the five dhakis playing, two were women. Ladies took the lead in several departments of the puja too, including rituals and bringing home the idol.

“We believe in overall inclusivity and ensured that children and the elderly were always a part of the festivity too,” added Dey.

CA BLOCK

The theme at CA Block was the postal system and to inaugurate the puja Sourav Bhuiya, post master of Bidhannagar CC Block post office had come down. “It means a lot to my colleagues and me that you remember and cherish us,” he said.

Local councilor Rajesh Chirimar, being an avid philatelist, was excited about the theme.

“I have been a collector for 15 to 20 years and have stamps worth more than Rs 20-20 lakh. My collection of Mahatma Gandhi has even won competitions,” he said. “I support this hobby and any interest in the postal system.”

The puja had an 18ft post box outside and many other related motifs inside. Puja president Rahul Dutta said they had chosen this theme to familiarise children with it.

“Kids today have no clue how the telegram once conveyed urgent messages through three or four words or how money orders would help family members in other parts of the country,” he said.

“There was a time when we would send out Vijaya Dashami post cards in bulk whereas now a WhatsAap message does the needful. It may convey the message but the emotion has faded away.”