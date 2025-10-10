Carnival time: IEM Public School bursts into festive fun and dance

IEM Public School held a colourful puja carnival shortly before the vacations, offering students the chance to shop, play games, and perform.

“Durga puja marks the beginning of the festive season, followed by Kali puja, Chhat puja, and, finally, Christmas. The children look forward to it all year,” said John Bagul, the director and principal of the school. The carnival took place in the GE Block campus, which houses nursery to Class IV, while older students attend classes in the Ashram building in Sector V. “Yesterday, during assembly, I spoke to the older students about the carnival, and 50 to 60 per cent said they had younger siblings studying in GE Block, so they all intend to visit here as well.”

The event featured stalls selling toys, clothes, and games. A dance contest and fashion show were also organised. Abhinandan Singh danced to Oh my friend Ganesha, Suhasini Majumder to Banglar mati Banglar jol, and some children performed puja-themed dances. Srija Chand, a Class IV student, performed to Namo Durge.

“I learn Bharatnatyam and my teacher taught me this dance,” said Srija, a resident of LA Block. “I chose this song also because I love Durga puja. We get to visit beautiful pandals, and wear new clothes. I’ve got six new dresses this year.” The girl also took part in the fashion show held later in the day. With no set theme, the children wore any costume they wished.

“I’ve watched YouTube videos on how to walk on the ramp and picked up some pointers,” said Sanskriti Saha of Class II. Arav Ojha impressed with his shades and swagger. Some children strutted around with purses, waving confidently to the crowd.

“This time of year, children are usually stressed with exams. They have worked hard and stayed busy, so we want them to enjoy themselves with games and fun,” explained Aditi Talapatra, headmistress of the primary section. “It is also a way to balance academics with extracurricular activities, and the event is loved by all."