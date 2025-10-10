MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 October 2025

Carnival time: IEM Public School bursts into festive fun and dance

The event featured stalls selling toys, clothes, and games. A dance contest and fashion show were also organised

Brinda Sarkar Published 10.10.25, 11:43 AM
A child at the dance contest

A child at the dance contest The Telegraph

IEM Public School held a colourful puja carnival shortly before the vacations, offering students the chance to shop, play games, and perform.

“Durga puja marks the beginning of the festive season, followed by Kali puja, Chhat puja, and, finally, Christmas. The children look forward to it all year,” said John Bagul, the director and principal of the school. The carnival took place in the GE Block campus, which houses nursery to Class IV, while older students attend classes in the Ashram building in Sector V. “Yesterday, during assembly, I spoke to the older students about the carnival, and 50 to 60 per cent said they had younger siblings studying in GE Block, so they all intend to visit here as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The event featured stalls selling toys, clothes, and games. A dance contest and fashion show were also organised. Abhinandan Singh danced to Oh my friend Ganesha, Suhasini Majumder to Banglar mati Banglar jol, and some children performed puja-themed dances. Srija Chand, a Class IV student, performed to Namo Durge.

“I learn Bharatnatyam and my teacher taught me this dance,” said Srija, a resident of LA Block. “I chose this song also because I love Durga puja. We get to visit beautiful pandals, and wear new clothes. I’ve got six new dresses this year.” The girl also took part in the fashion show held later in the day. With no set theme, the children wore any costume they wished.

“I’ve watched YouTube videos on how to walk on the ramp and picked up some pointers,” said Sanskriti Saha of Class II. Arav Ojha impressed with his shades and swagger. Some children strutted around with purses, waving confidently to the crowd.

“This time of year, children are usually stressed with exams. They have worked hard and stayed busy, so we want them to enjoy themselves with games and fun,” explained Aditi Talapatra, headmistress of the primary section. “It is also a way to balance academics with extracurricular activities, and the event is loved by all."

RELATED TOPICS

IEM Public School Durga Puja
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘No upgrade to Pakistan’s current capabilities’: US denies reports of missile sale

The US Embassy in India issues a firm clarification, stresses that the recent defense contract referenced in media reports involves only sustainment and spare parts, not new missile deliveries or capability upgrades
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Quote left Quote right

BJP rule has become a curse for Dalits. The ongoing chain of violence against them is terrifying

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT