Parama traffic nightmare continues: Surge in vehicles after schools get over, claim police

Severe traffic congestion greeted commuters at the Parama flyover for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

At least three persons, travelling at different times of the day, told The Telegraph they were stuck in snarls on the flyover. A fourth person, who was travelling on the other flank, said she saw vehicles caught in the traffic congestion on the Park Circus-bound flank.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who took the Parama flyover from near Silver Spring at 1pm said it took him about 30 minutes to reach the bridge over Park Circus railway tracks. In a few more minutes, he took the link between the Parama flyover and the AJC Bose Road flyover. “There was no congestion once I got into the link between the two flyovers,” said the Salt Lake resident.

Another who was also travelling around the same time narrated a similar experience. “I took the flyover from near Science City. Cars were moving very slowly and also stopping several times,” said the man. “There was congestion on the Park Circus-bound flank when I was going towards Science City about two hours back,” he said.

A woman who took the flyover from near Silver Spring around noon said it took her 20 minutes to get down at the Park Circus seven-point crossing. She said she felt the situation on Wednesday was marginally better than on Tuesday, when it took longer, she said. “Ever since the schools reopened following summer vacation, the snarls started again. It was much better when the schools were closed during summer vacation,” said the VIP Road resident.

Another woman who was going to Salt Lake around 3pm said she saw cars moving at a snail’s pace on the Park Circus-bound flank.

Commuters said what happened on Wednesday was not unusual or new. Snarls are an everyday affair on the flyover, and one may get stuck in a snarl at any time of the day.

A police officer said there were two main factors for snarls on the Parama flyover. Vehicles developing a snag and stopping on the flyover, blocking a flank, is common. The other was a surge in vehicle volume in the area after the schools close every afternoon.

A police officer said that congestion on the flyover was triggered by the slow dispersal of vehicles coming to the Park Circus seven-point crossing from the flyover. It aggravates when the schools in the Minto Park area close every afternoon. “When the schools give over, the roads going towards Beckbagan and Mullickbazar get chock-a-block with vehicles. If vehicle movement on these roads slows down, the dispersal of vehicles coming towards the Park Circus seven-point crossing from the Parama flyover also slows down. Under its impact, a long queue of vehicles forms on the flyover,” said a police officer.

According to an officer from the East Traffic Guard, a private car had developed a snag and stopped on the flyover. “It took about 10 to 15 minutes for a breakdown van to reach there and remove the car,” said the officer.

This gave rise to a snarl, the officer said.