Pahalgam terror attack: compensation reaches victims' families

Senior ministers Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas visited the homes of Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikary, two Calcuttans who were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam last month, and handed the state’s compensation cheques to the families on Tuesday.

“These families have been wronged. We came here to tell them that the state is with them whenever they need us. I hope the Centre will take action soon,” Hakim said after stepping out of Samir Guha’s home in Behala.

Guha, a junior statistical officer of the central government, and his wife Sarbari were vacationing in Kashmir with their daughter, Subhangi, after her ISC exams were over.

Guha was gunned down in front of his wife and daughter.

Sarbari’s brother, Subrata Ghosh, told Metro they were assured of all help.

“They came here to hand over the money announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. We were told we can reach out to them through our councillor if we needed anything,” Ghosh said.

Later in the day, the ministers met Bitan Adhikary’s elderly parents at their Behala home and handed a cheque of ₹5 lakh, half of the state-granted compensation to the family.

The remaining half was handed over to Adhikary’s wife at her Baishnabghata Lane apartment.

Adhikary, a Florida-based engineer, had come to Calcutta a few days before his trip to Kashmir with his wife, Sohini, and three-and-a-half-year-old son Hridaan.

After his death, his elderly parents had said that their younger son (Adhikary) was their breadwinner.

The state announced thereafter that the compensation meant for the Adhikary family would be divided between his parents and his wife and son, who live separately.

A relative who answered Sohini’s phone said she was too unwell to speak.

Two Calcuttans and one from Bengal’s Purulia district were among those who fell to the terrorists’ bullets on April 23.