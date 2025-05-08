Operation Sindoor: Families of slain thank government with plea; root out all terrorism

The three families from Bengal that lost a member each to the terrorists’ bullets in Pahalgam spoke to Metro hours after India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the 26 people killed in Kashmir on April 22.

The families congratulated the government but added that terrorism should be uprooted completely to prevent the loss of more lives.

Sohini Adhikary

Wife of Bitan Adhikary

“I have heard that nine locations have been targeted,” Sohini said on Wednesday.

Bitan, who was an engineer working in Florida, is survived by his elderly parents, wife and three-and-a-half-year-old son. He was the only earning member of the family. Bitan lived in Florida while his wife and son lived at their Baishnabghata Lane home. Bitan came home in April to spend his vacation with the family.

“I thank the government with folded hands. But this is my request to the Indian government: they should be tougher on the terrorists. These terror attacks should stop. No one should lose their life like this. No wife should be made to see her husband’s death like this. I have faith in what the government is doing,” Sohini said.

Sabari Guha

Wife of Sameer Guha

“I want terrorism to be eradicated. I have heard that this is the first time tourists were attacked. But attacks on central forces and police are common. They also have families. Their families are also losing near and dear ones. This has to stop,” Sabari said.

Sameer, a central government employee, had gone to Kashmir on vacation with his wife and daughter after she wrote her ISC exams. “My daughter is still in deep shock. We do not switch on the television anymore. She doesn’t like her father being talked about in public,” Sarbari said.

The family came to know about the attacks on nine locations by the Indian forces early on Wednesday from journalists, she said.

“My only appeal to the government is to ensure that I get my husband’s job at the earliest. We have a home loan to repay and my daughter’s education will cost us a lot. My husband was the only earning member in our family.”

Vineet Ranjan Mishra, Rahul Ranjan Mishra

Brothers of Manish Ranjan Mishra

“We totally support the Indian government in this. Such strikes have to continue till the entire problem of terrorism is uprooted,” Vineet Ranjan Mishra, elder brother of Manish, said from his Purulia home.

Their other brother, Rahul, said it was equally important to punish the people who supported and sheltered the terrorists.

“The attack (at Pahalgam) could not have been carried out without the help and support of local people. People who helped them take shelter after the attack... even those who made a mockery of the deaths on social media, everyone should be identified and punished,” Rahul said.

Manish, an IB officer from Purulia’s Jhalda, was posted in Hyderabad and was on vacation with his wife and two children when he was gunned down.