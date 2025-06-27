Green light from state government for construction of Kidderpore metro station

The proposed Kidderpore Metro station has finally received clearance from the state government.

The government’s alleged refusal to allow construction at Alipore’s Bodyguard Lines had stalled the construction of the station. After a series of negotiations and a revised station layout, a breakthrough came during a recent meeting between railway representatives and senior officials at the state secretariat.

On Thursday, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation commissioner sent an official communication to the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the implementing agency of the upcoming Joka-BBD Bag Metro corridor (Purple Line).

“After discussion, it was decided that the state government may not have any objection to the proposal, subject to the following conditions,” the communication stated.

The conditions are:

The Bodyguard Line Barracks will remain completely unaffected by the construction.

The Dhobi Lines (inside the Kolkata Armed Police compound at the Bodyguard Lines) will also remain unaffected by the construction. However, temporary relocation of certain segments may be permitted for safety reasons during the construction, with the assurance that these will be restored to their original location after completion.

A total of 1,702sqm of land within the Bodyguard Lines premises may be provided temporarily for construction-related activities. This land must be returned immediately upon completion of the construction.

A permanent allotment of 837sqm of land near the boundary wall of the Bodyguard Lines may be considered exclusively for 1) shifting of KMC utilities, 2) widening of Diamond Harbour Road, 3) construction of ventilation shafts and fireman exits.

“It is clarified that no other permanent Metro infrastructure shall be constructed on this land,” it added.

Kidderpore will be an underground station, built beneath Diamond Harbour Road.

The Purple Line, delayed for years because of land issues, has picked up speed. The corridor is now functional on an 8km elevated stretch between Joka and Majerhat. The next stop, Mominpore, will be the last elevated station before Kidderpore.

“This is a breakthrough. We had submitted the fresh proposal in November 2024. The state has given its nod. Some minor tweaks may have to be incorporated but the basic design is in place. We will have to shift some families temporarily,” said a RVNL source.

“Kidderpore was estimated to be one of the busiest in the corridor,” said an official.

P. Uday Kumar Reddy, the Metro general manager, said: “Bypassing Kidderpore would have jeopardised the viability of the project. The people of Kidderpore and adjoining areas would have lost out. We are grateful to the state government for their cooperation.”