Fix timeline for La Martiniere building nod says, HC to Kolkata Municipal Corporation

The high court on Thursday directed the civic body to fix a time frame within which it can grant permission to La Martiniere for Girls to construct a new building.

It has been 10 years since the school first approached the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for permission to construct a new building on its premises.

“We are not interfering in your process. Subject to all necessary formalities, you have to give me a time frame in which you will process the application, because it has been pending since 2015. It’s already been 10 years. We have to fix a time frame... They (La Martiniere for Girls) will complete the necessary formalities in terms of your requirements, and you will do it within a time frame,” Justice Gaurang Kanth said.

The counsel for the KMC, Alok Ghosh, said: “There has to be a clearance from the urban land ceiling department. Until a no-objection certificate is obtained by the school authorities, the KMC cannot allow the school to start the construction.”

Justice Kanth fixed July 3 for the next hearing.

The counsel for the school, Sankalp Narain, argued that the Heritage Conservation Committee had given its approval in May 2017.

“The prayer is that the application is still pending. There is no final decision taken by the corporation. They may take a decision and inform the school,” he said.

A school official said a new building was required to accommodate the school’s need for more space. The proposal includes a swimming pool, space for more classrooms and other activities.

“We have submitted all papers to the KMC for permission to construct a new building but we have not received any communication from them. It has been 10 years since we submitted our papers,” said Supriyo Dhar, secretary, La Martiniere schools.

The La Martiniere schools were established in 1836.