After nine-year gap, government teacher recruitment test book boom at College Street

A government teacher recruitment test scheduled for later this year — the first in nine years — has triggered a surge in demand for study materials, with booksellers on College Street scrambling to meet unprecedented demand.

Multiple traders at the famed book market report having to restock repeatedly as aspirants prepare for the long-awaited exam. The recruitment process had been stalled by a series of legal challenges, and many attribute the current surge to the extended gap in a state desperate for employment opportunities.

“Every five minutes, someone walks in asking about study material for the teacher recruitment test,” said Soumen Adak, an employee at Katha-o-Kahini, located opposite Presidency University. The store has been selling 20 to 30 books daily — an initial stock of over 200 books sold out completely, with the second shipment now moving rapidly.

The school service commission plans to recruit more than 35,700 assistant teachers for Classes IX through XII. Applications opened on June 16, with over 46,000 submitted till Thursday despite a two-day suspension of the online portal.

The temporary shutdown occurred after Calcutta High Court issued an interim stay on June 17 regarding the state government’s June 8 notification classifying 140 sub-castes as other backward classes (OBC).

With the application deadline set for July 14, the panel list is scheduled for publication on November 15, and the entire recruitment process must conclude by December.

The human stories behind the numbers reveal the desperation for secure employment in Bengal. Subrata Biswas, 30, travelled from Bandel in Hooghly district specifically to buy a State Level Selection Test (SLST) guidebook for Bengali. Currently working as an insurance agent, he represents millions of job seekers in the state.

“I have been trying for a government job for years,” Biswas said, echoing the sentiment of countless others in a state where limited industrialisation forces many young people to migrate elsewhere for opportunities.

For those who remain, teaching positions represent coveted stability. The last SSC teacher recruitment exam in 2016 drew over 22 lakh (2.2 million) aspirants.

“The test used to happen at regular intervals, but then it stopped. Now it’s happening after years,” explained Chandan Sar, owner of Gurukul Book House.

“We expected robust sales of guidebooks, but actual demand has surpassed our expectations,” said Sar.

The renewed interest is palpable across College Street.

At National Book Store, an employee noted, “The interest is back. The crowd is proof.” On a recent Friday afternoon, the store hosted more than 10 visitors, with half seeking teacher exam preparation materials.

Bengali language guides lead sales, followed by English, with prices ranging from ₹300 to ₹1,200 depending on content and publisher.

The aspirants span various age groups and backgrounds.

Gulsanara Begum, 26, came from Kaikhali in north Calcutta to buy a Bengali guidebook for her first attempt at the exam.

However, she expressed concern about the process: “I’m applying this year but I’m nervous about whether the exams will be held in a fair and transparent manner.”

Surajit Bera, 36, from Bagnan in Howrah, purchased a geography guidebook for his second attempt after failing to qualify in 2016. “With fresh notifications, I’m trying again,” he said.

The enthusiasm on College Street reflects both hope and desperation — thousands of aspirants betting their futures on a single opportunity after nearly a decade of waiting.