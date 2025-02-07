Newtown Kolkata Development Authority CEO set to change 

New Town is set to have a new functionary who will take charge of providing civic services in the township. An order has been issued by the state personnel and administrative reforms department, dated January 30, appointing Mohd. Abdul Shahid as the chief executive officer of Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).

Shahid is the first Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to be appointed to the post. So far, his predecessors have been WBCS officers, belonging to the state civil services cadre. Till Friday, he was the additional district magistrate of Darjeeling. The 2019 batch IAS hails from Telengana.

Prasanta Kumar Barai, the current NKDA CEO, is continuing to perform his duties as his transfer order has not been issued. A senior WBCS officer, Barai has been in charge of NKDA since end-December 2022.

“It is a transitional situation. Until the current occupant’s transfer order is issued, he will continue to discharge his responsibilities. There are provisions for two people to draw salary for the same post for up to two months,” explained a senior government official.

