New Town to get 1,100-bed hospital, Devi Shetty lauds Bengal’s 'ease of doing business'

Doctor-entrepreneur Devi Shetty on Thursday lauded Bengal’s "ease of doing business" at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a 1,100-bed hospital in New Town.

Once ready, the hospital would be the largest private hospital in eastern India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone for the project that promises to generate thousands of jobs and breathe fresh money and mission into Bengal’s healthcare.

“One year ago I had requested the chief minister to give land for a multi-speciality hospital. I had expected to hear back in one year, like in other places. But here, within three months, the state government got back. In six months, we had all the documents required,” Shetty, founder of chairman of Narayana Health, said in his speech at the programme.

Later, he told The Telegraph that the clearances were given much faster compared to some other states. “In Bengal, we got the necessary clearances in three months. In some other states, it takes several months,” he said.

c will be a 10 lakh-square-foot facility with 1,100 beds. Shetty said the first phase with 500 beds will be complete in 24 months and the second phase with 600 more beds will come up in 30 months.

Mamata said the project was an eye-opener for those who criticised the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held earlier in February.

“Devi Shetty was at the BGBS. He was willing to set up a big hospital and Narayana Health and the state government signed a MoU and within three months Hidco handed over the 7.26 acres of land,” the chief minister said. “Nearly 10,000 jobs will be created in the hospital and its ancillary,” she said. “It is at a prime location."

An official of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) said they took the initiative to get the clearances. “It usually takes long to get fire clearances. We requested the fire services department to expedite the inspection and clearances,” said the NKDA official.

“Four approach roads to the hospital site, each about 1km, were built in seven days,” he added.

According to Shetty, the hospital will have cancer and cardiac treatment facilities along with organ transplants and other departments.

He also said there was an opportunity for 10,000 new jobs when the project was completed.

“Healthcare is the largest job creator. In other sectors, the demand is mainly for high-skilled people. But in healthcare, the number of semi-skilled and unskilled jobs are also huge,” he said.

During the programme, Shetty formally announced the launch of Aditi — the health insurance programme through Narayana Health Insurance.

“We want to bring down the cost of healthcare. It is our dream to bring drivers, maids and domestic helps under health insurance,” he said.

Aditi will provide coverage of ₹1 crore of health insurance against an annual premium of ₹10,000 for a certain class of people.

“It will be launched in Bengal within a few months,” said Shetty.