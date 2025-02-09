New Town girl body: Cops to scan CCTV footages between her home and where her body was found

Police probing the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found on an isolated stretch in New Town on Friday are checking all the CCTV cameras installed along the routes between her home and the spot where her body was found.

Police sources said the teenager left her home, on the northern fringes of the city, around 10pm on Thursday.

“After that, she was spotted in CCTV footage captured at Jagatpur in Baguiati. She was seen walking alone,” said an officer involved in the investigation.

The police said there are multiple routes between her home and the spot near Loha Bridge in New Town’s Action Area I where her body was found on Friday morning.

“We are collecting all possible CCTV footage along the routes,” the officer said.

No one was arrested till Saturday evening.

The girl’s body was found dumped in a bushy area close to Loha Bridge. Sources said her clothes were torn and her body was mutilated.

The girl’s family told the police that she left home after being scolded by her mother for fighting with her sister.

Residents of the area where the girl’s family lives protested against the police demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.