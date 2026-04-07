New era for Behala College begins after autonomy; fresh courses and admissions in the fray

Behala College, which gained autonomous status last year, will admit students at the undergraduate level independently from the 2026-27 academic year, stepping away from the state-run centralised admission portal.

The college could not admit students independently last year because undergraduate admissions had already begun by the time the college gained autonomy from the UGC, despite alleged resistance from the CU.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like St Xavier’s College and the autonomous colleges under RKM, we will start our admission process once the Plus II board results are out,” principal Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty said.

Last year, the centralised admission portal became operational one and a half months after the publication of the Plus II board results in May, triggering protests from colleges, many of which blamed the delay for not being able to attract bright students.

This year, Behala College is introducing a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) programme at the undergraduate level.

“We have the necessary approval from the AICTE. We are working on a plan to introduce programmes in artificial intelligence and web designing from 2026-27,” the principal said.

The college plans to introduce a three-year undergraduate law programme and a certificate course in drone technology.

Behala College is campaigning on social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, announcing that it is embarking on its autonomous journey. It plans to put up placards outside schools so that students who have written their school-leaving examinations are aware that the college will now admit students on its own.

After obtaining autonomy last year, the college constituted its own boards of studies, which oversaw the programmes and moderated question papers and evaluated answer scripts.

“One of the reasons why we are seeking to expand by introducing courses like the BBA and web designing, is because these are the courses in sync with time and a must to attract bright students. Traditional courses do not attract bright students anymore,” said Sharmila Mitra, the former principal of the college.