New computer lab opens doors to digital learning at Kolkata polytechnic

A new computer lab aimed at improving digital access for underprivileged students was inaugurated at the Maharaja Cossimbazar Polytechnic Institute in Bagbazar on Thursday.

The facility, equipped with five desktop computers, was set up under a corporate social responsibility initiative of the Merlin Group and South City Projects.

Dr Shashi Panja, Minister for Industries, Women, and Child Development, Government of West Bengal, formally inaugurated the lab.

“We are grateful to the Merlin Group and South City Projects for stepping forward to support us,” Panja said at the event.

“Their contribution sets an example of meaningful corporate participation in grassroots development. On behalf of the M.C.P. Institute and the local community, I extend my heartfelt thanks.”

The institute, one of the older technical education institutions in the city, caters to students from economically weaker sections, many of whom lack access to computers or internet facilities at home.

Speaking at the event, Sushil Mohta, Chairman of Merlin Group and Director at South City Projects, said the initiative was rooted in the belief that access to technology was essential to empowerment.

“We are honoured to support this historic institution. At Merlin, we believe education is the foundation of empowerment, and this lab will help students take confident steps into the digital world,” he said.

Officials at the institute said the new lab would be used to impart basic computer literacy and help students become digitally self-reliant, especially in applying for jobs and online courses.

The initiative marks another addition to the city’s growing list of public-private partnerships in education and skilling, especially at institutions serving marginalised communities.