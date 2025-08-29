Mythology brought alive on stage

Students of IEM Public School, New Town, arrived at school last Saturday not in uniform but dressed as little Radhas and Krishnas. The school, that began in 2023, has classes from playgroup to Class VI, and every child participated in the celebrations.

The show featured dances to bhajans such as Shri Krishna Govinda, and a fashion show where kids sashayed across the stage in traditional wear. A particularly hilarious moment was when one little boy spotted his mother in the audience and burst into tears, crying: “Mummy!” A friend —with his front teeth missing — promptly pointed him out to everyone and announced: “O kandhchhe!” to much laughter from the audience.

Another comic scene was when two girls, while turning mid-dance, got their necklaces entangled. The pair spent the rest of the performance earnestly trying to untangle the chains, ignoring both song and steps. Some of the young Krishnas added charm by chewing on their flutes or holding them like snake-charmers’ beens in front of their faces.

Kids pose behind a selfie zone created out of a swing in their playground

A highlight was certainly second-grader Kasturi Mondal, who performed with her face painted blue for a dance-drama. “A make-up uncle painted my face, and I’ve worn a long-sleeved blue top so I look like Krishna thakur,” she smiled. She was flanked by two Radhas — classmates Aradhya Chakraborty and Srija Dey.

“We all know about lord Krishna, but through this performance we learnt even more about him,” remarked Aharsi Sekhar Ray of Class V, who co-anchored the dance-drama with Agrima Gupta and Rajatdeep.

A chorus also presented bhajans like Achyutam Keshavam and Payoji maine Ram Ratan. Music teacher and school co-ordinator Sohini Chakraborty explained: “The children learn music throughout the year, but before such festive shows, we teach them specific songs along with their background, so they can relate to them. That way, the songs remain with them long after the event is over.”

Adding to the festivities, a fair was organised on the school grounds, complete with toy, book, and food stalls. The premises were decorated with cut-outs of Krishnas and peacocks, handis dangling from the ceiling, and swings adorned to create “selfie with Krishna” corners.

“It’s good to see the school introducing mythology to children from such an early age,” said Soumyajit Bhadra, father of three-year-old Sriyan. “Just last week we took our son to see his first film in a cinema hall – Mahavatar Narsimha – and he loved it. Now at home, he is always pretending to be the lion god.”

The chief guest, Indrani Mitra, former principal of Gokhale Memorial Girls’ School, praised the initiative. “It’s good to see that students took time out from their studies to practise as well as decorate the campus. This way they learn sharing and caring,” she said.

School director Debasish Majumdar emphasised that Janmashtami was not only a religious festival but also a celebration of children. “This is our second year of celebrating Janmashtami, and the response from children and parents has been overwhelming,” added principal Chirantan Bhaduri. “We organise many events throughout the year, but this has quickly become one of the favourites.”