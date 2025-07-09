MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Accused object to victim's kin seeking permission for lawyers to visit RG Kar crime scene

CBI counsel says they have no objection, suggests a date for the visit, at least a month later, if allowed by the court

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 09.07.25, 10:20 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The state counsel, along with lawyers for Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mandal, on Tuesday objected to the slain RG Kar doctor’s parents’ petition seeking permission for their lawyers to visit the crime scene.

The matter came up before the additional chief judicial magistrate, Sealdah, who reserved the order till Wednesday.

The state submitted that as Calcutta High Court was yet to decide on further investigation, the petition was invalid.

“The doctor’s family had opposed the CBI probe, so further investigation cannot be ruled out. Lawyers, or anyone, have no right to visit the scene,” the state counsel said, adding the petition didn’t specify the location to be visited.

The family’s lawyers sought permission to visit the place of occurrence, “except the seminar hall” at RG Kar, where the doctor’s body was found.

On Monday, the Sealdah court had directed former RG Kar principal Ghosh and then officer-in-charge of Tala police station Mandal to appear. They were present on Tuesday and objected to the plea.

The CBI counsel said they had no objection and suggested a date for the visit, at least a month later, if allowed by the court.

“If the CBI has no objection, what is there for the state to object to unless they are trying to hide something?” a lawyer for the doctor’s family said.

RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Calcutta High Court Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI)
