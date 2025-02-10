More than two dozen shanties gutted, one dead in Narkeldanga fire and many homeless

One person died and hundreds were left homeless after a fire ravaged more than two dozen shanties on Canal West Road in Narkeldanga on Saturday night.

Police said 16 fire tenders took more than four hours to douse the flames. The fire broke out around 10pm and was extinguished by 2.30am.

Around 3.30am, while firefighters were trying to "cool off" the area, one of the residents was found unconscious. Habibullah Mollah, 62, was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said Mollah, from Rajbari Patharghata in South 24-Parganas, worked in a paper godown in the area.

"My father used to live in the godown. He was sleeping after work when the godown caught fire. By the time I reached the spot, everything was over," said Mollah's elder daughter Monowara Bibi.

"I don't know what I will do now. I last spoke to him the day before yesterday."

Salma Khatoon, whose husband drives a car for a living, said all their documents, including her husband's driving licence, were gutted.

"My husband is the only bread earner in our family. All his important documents, including his driving licence and ATM card, were destroyed," Salma, a mother of two, said standing near the remains of her home.

Like Salma, many others were clueless about where they would go or what they would do now.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, who visited the spot, said the gutted shanties were located on a plot owned by the state irrigation and waterways department.

“These people have been staying on the irrigation department's land for long. We are always there to support the poor. If the irrigation department permits, homes will be built for them. Whatever is permissible by law would be done,” Hakim said.

The cause of the fire, he said, was yet to be established.

Agitated residents who lost their homes protested against the local councillor, Sachin Singh, alleging that he had reached the spot late. Many accused Singh of being instrumental in allowing plastic and paper godowns to open in the area in violation of rules.

The godowns, they said, are stacked with inflammable articles.

Singh's supporters, however, said a local strongman tried to prevent the councillor from helping the poor people.

Singh said on Sunday afternoon: "We are heading to Narkeldanga police station. Pappu Khan needs to be arrested. All the illegal work was done by him. He even tried to kill me. The mayor instructed us to stand by them (those who lost their homes) and help them as much as we can."

The police said a forensic team would visit the spot to collect samples and ascertain the cause of the fire.