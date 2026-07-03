Mock house, real issues

The BJP and Trinamul fought tooth and nail once again, but this time the turf was not a polling station. The debaters were students participating in India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) at IEM Public School Salt Lake.

The IIMUN is a youth-led group that simulates model United Nations conferences to educate students on global diplomacy and leadership. The event took place just before the Assembly elections and so lacked some of the political spice currently making headlines. Yet the discussions were no less spirited.

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“We debated gender-based violence and how the opposition party’s policies fall short in addressing it,” said Ambika Paramanick of Saini International School, who represented BJP in a mock legislative assembly. “I gave it my all, but I was most inspired by the other delegates. They are all good that I changed my speech after hearing them. My rivals are my idols!”

Shrijato Banerjee of Dolna Day School got a chance to play Union home minister Amit Shah. “Our government is pushing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and SIR (Special Intensive Revision) as electoral reforms to ensure free and fair elections,” said the Class X student, who admitted to having done extensive research for the role. “I wish even voters researched this much before deciding who to vote for. Sadly, many politicians themselves haven’t studied the Constitution thoroughly, so it’s a lot to ask for.”

In the mock Lok Sabha, the topic was illegal immigration. Class VIII student Mohammed Saqlain Alam played the fiery MP, Mahua Moitra, and attacked the government over security concerns.

“Mr Modi, why was there inadequate security in Pahalgam? Use AI-enabled surveillance to monitor borders with additional human supervision. Electrify border fences to prevent illegal immigration, but don’t harass genuine Indians,” said the student from St Thomas Day School, who added that he genuinely admired Moitra.

Vrinda Varma of the host school represented Andhra Pradesh leader Gumma Thanuja Rani. “She’s not very well known, which is actually an advantage,” said the Class XI student. “That way, I don’t get questioned too much, but I can question anyone. No one expects much from me, so I can spring a surprise. I’ve attended MUNs before, but hosting one in my own school feels different. It’s home ground, yet I’m a little nervous.”

Moving to international affairs, the United Nations Security Council committee discussed peace and stability in South Asia.

“The obvious topic would have been the Middle East, but we live in South Asia, where there are tensions between India and Pakistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. These issues are much closer to us,” said Bhavya Sharma, chairperson of the committee. “Any international crisis today carries the risk of escalating into a nuclear threat so they must all be pursued seriously.”

Meanwhile, the Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee debated the rights of international students. While many delegates focused on combating racism, Roopkatha Biswas, representing Canada, chose to address the issue of unregulated education consultants operating in source countries.

“It takes generations to eliminate racism, but this is something we can tackle immediately,” she said. “Fraudulent middlemen mislead students and send them abroad. It’s only after reaching the foreign country that they realise the institution is a third-tier college whose degree has little value. But by then, their parents have already spent their life savings.”

There was also a committee designed for the youngest participants - students from Classes V to VII. Instead of global politics, they debated issues from the world of Harry Potter.

“We’re discussing how to make the Triwizard Tournament better, and I suggested increasing participation while making it safer,” said Sonali Sundar of the host school, who played Ginny Weasley. “If the tournament involves dragons, for instance, it should be announced beforehand so participants know what they’re getting into.”

Managing the event was Aishwarya Manoj Kumar, director of IIMUN. “We’re different from regular MUNs as we recognise even disputed nations such as Palestine. We also place greater emphasis on finding solutions rather than merely discussing problems. We have 15 schools and around 200 students participating today,” said the 19-year-old from Mumbai. “With this event IIMUN, returned to Calcutta after nine years.”

School principal John Bagul said he wanted to organise the event to expose students to real-world issues. “Otherwise people are still celebrating parties and festivals when there are wars being waged around the world,” he said. “This is the first MUN hosted by our school. Some first-time participants were initially nervous about joining, but later thanked us for the opportunity. MUN is about much more than debating. It’s about finding common ground — not my way or your way, but the best way.”