‘Misleading posts are being spread’: Kolkata Police on KKR’s April 6 match at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Police on Friday cautioned against "misleading" social media posts regarding the fate of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) home match against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on April 6, the day of Ram Navami.

But the statement remained uncertain about a possible venue change.

The uncertainty arose after Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehashis Ganguly, as reported by PTI, stated that there had been discussions about shifting the match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a request to retain the match in Kolkata on a different day.

Kolkata Police issued a statement on X, saying, "Misleading information is being spread in several posts on social media regarding the proposed change in the schedule of the IPL match scheduled for April 6."

The statement further emphasised that the force remains committed to ensuring public safety and that all deployment decisions prioritize the well-being of citizens.

The police did not clarify whether security would be provided for the match if it proceeds as planned at Eden Gardens.

But on March 20, the CAB president told PTI that the KKR vs LSG match on April 6 is set to be relocated to Guwahati after Kolkata Police cited their inability to provide security due to Ram Navami.

Adding to KKR fans' concerns, the season opener at Eden Gardens on March 22 faces the risk of cancellation due to inclement weather.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, Kolkata is likely to experience rain and thunderstorms, with wind speeds expected to reach 30-40 km/h.

If the opening match is called off, KKR supporters will have to wait until April 3 for their team’s next home fixture.

Should the April 6 match also be relocated, the team will be left with only five group-stage home games at Eden, instead of the scheduled seven.