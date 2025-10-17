MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Goopi Bagha meet Durga in GC Block

Brinda Sarkar Published 17.10.25, 11:08 AM
Goopy (Rishab Chakraborti) and Bagha (Rongeet Lahiri) visit a school where they see students in holiday mood, preparing to welcome the goddess for Puja.

On Sashthi, GC Block kids staged a dance drama that blended the adventures of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne with Mahishasuramardini.

Goopy (Rishab Chakraborti) and Bagha (Rongeet Lahiri) visit a school where they see students in holiday mood, preparing to welcome the goddess for Puja. They use their boon to then teleport to heaven to watch Durga (Sanavi Das) receive the trident from Shiva (Reyaansh Jhawar) and then slay Asur (Krishnam Agarwalla).

“Usually agomoni songs are performed by ladies but I thought this would be an interesting way to introduce children to them,” said Ranjana Das Karmakar, a dance teacher from EE Block who directed it.

So the musical included Mahishasuramardini numbers like Ya Chandi, Goopy Bagha signatures like Dekho re nayan mele as well as kids’ puja classics like Ek eke ek. Sanavi, of Class VII, was happy to be entrusted with the role of Durga and Krishnam, who played Asur, looked both fierce and cute. “Bengali isn’t my mother tongue but I score high marks in it. I’m proud to be performing in the language of the state I live in,” he smiled.

Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne Durga Puja
