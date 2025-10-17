Deities make plans in CG Block for Puja visit

The children of CG Block performed a satirical skit Dugga Dugga on Sashthi, about the pantheon planning their visit to earth. It involved candid conversations and playful complaints among the family members just before their descent on earth.

The play opened with a witty exchange between Durga (Rimjhim Pariari) and Shiva (Rishik Bhaduri), flanked by Nandi and Bhringi (Suchitra Pradhan and Subhonkar Dey), both busy attending to their lord. Durga requests Shiva to retrieve her suitcase from the loft for last-minute packing, but he questions the need to visit earth at all and wonders why she requires a suitcase when earthly devotees provide everything, including weapons.

Others in the household have their own agendas. Lakshmi (Samridhha DasSharma) requests for a Patiala dress and a short skirt, but Shiva, unfamiliar with modern fashion, is baffled. Lakshmi is also concerned about her vahan, the owl, who feels depressed because people on earth mock owls as unattractive and associate them with dark circles.

Ganesh (Manish Kundu) is asked to fetch the suitcase from the loft but he is too tired from his recent trip from Maharashtra. He also complains about the differential treatment meted to his wife Kolabou on earth — while others are adorned in glamorous wear, she only gets a simple lal par shada sari year after year.

Kartik (Arpan Choudhury) complains about Saraswati’s (Nandini Kar) loud music rehearsals interfering with his phone calls. Each family member shares his or her complaints but Shiva fails to get anyone to retrieve the suitcase.

The play was written by Ranjita Paul, who said she did so two years ago as a modern interpretation. “Writing and acting are my passion,” she said. It was directed by cultural secretary Arunima Dutta who credited the kids for their dedication to the performance, while juggling tuitions, art and music classes, games and even half-yearly exams. “It’s sad that most parents don’t understand that such cultural activities do not hinder academics. Instead, they provide relaxation and are a platform for face-to-face interaction and enrichment,” she said.

Rimjhim, a Class VI student who played Durga, said she enjoyed performing. “I had acted last year as well, and found this year’s play even more interesting and enjoyable,” she said, while Manish, who played Ganesha, said he enjoyed the rehearsals thoroughly as that “gave me an excuse to skip my tuitions”, he confessed.

The kids’ efforts might have been even more enjoyable had the dialogue been clearly audible and the sound system functioned better. Puja secretary Shubhodip Basak explained that due to the recent waterlogging, the electricians’ microphones suffered damage, which affected the performance. “Their godown in Beleghata was inundated with waist-deep water, causing extensive loss of equipment. Despite last-minute purchases of new microphones, the sound quality remained unsatisfactory,” he said.