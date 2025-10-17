Women of substance on DA Block stage

Brain, brawn, beauty, courage… ladies of DA Block celebrated them all in a stage show on Saptami featuring women from history and literature.

Indira Dutta appeared as Chitrangada, the warrior princess who awed even the legendary archer Arjuna. Seema Haldar played Noti Binodini, the first Bengali actress to perform on stage, while Rita Dutta appeared as Charulata, the educated, sensitive homemaker from Tagore’s story Noshtoneer who aspired to be more.

“These women achieved all this at a time when society was far harsher on the gender. Times are more liberal now, but women today are not going as far as they should. So we need to revisit these women for inspiration,” said Nandini Sen, who wrote and directed the act. She herself appeared as Devi Chaudhurani, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s revolutionary heroine. “I am a woman, but I am not weak,” the character declared. “I seek not revenge, but justice.”

The performers appeared in costume and with props, while Samir Chakraborty narrated from backstage, describing each woman’s life and times. Nandini provided the voiceovers, Debjani Dutta Choudhury lent her voice in song, and Mousumi Paik danced to link the characters together. Paik also appeared as Bijoya from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Datta — educated, confident, and firm in her choice of husband.

“I played Gargi from the Vedic period. She was an intelligent woman who asked questions fearlessly in her quest for truth. Doing so in a male-dominated society needed courage and conviction,” said Sampa Chakraborty.

Jhumpa Karmakar portrayed Ashapurna Devi’s Subarnalata. “My character showed that women cannot be forced to sacrifice themselves for their family. If wronged, we must protest. We have the right to question and to self-respect,” she said, dressed in a frilled blouse with a key tied to her anchal.

Mousumi Chakraborty appeared as Khona, the gifted astrologer who defied gender barriers. Chandra Bhattacharya played Rani Rashmoni and Lekha Jha appeared as Matangini Hazra, both embodying leadership and patriotism.

Jaya Ray played the schoolteacher from Suchitra Bhattacharya’s Dahan, the only person to protest when a woman is violated in a crowded street. “If you see injustice and stay silent, you become party to it. Don’t shut your eyes to the troubles of others,” she told the audience.

The performance featured women both fearless and tender — from Nandini of Raktakarabi (played by Anobika Roy Choudhury), who stood up to the tyrant king, to Shakuntala (played by Shilpi Pal), who symbolised harmony with nature and the power of love.

The participants said they enjoyed the rehearsals. “I was sure I would get to play Dr Kadambini Ganguly, the first lady doctor in India. I’ve been cast as a doctor in every play I’ve been a part of for three years,” laughed Mili Dutta.