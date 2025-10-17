Nights of music

AC Block

By: Salt Lake AC Block Yubak Sangha

Year: 47th

ADVERTISEMENT

At: AB-AC Park

The look: The Shyama Kali idol is being sculpted by Dulal Pal

Fun funda: The puja will be opened on October 18. Actress Oindrila is expected to attend. Cultural events will begin from October 19 with a dance show titled Laal Bindi, by AB Block-based dance studio Artet Mode in collaboration with Anurekha Ghosh Dance Company. Singer Sreeradha Bandyopadhyay will also take stage.

On the morning of October 20 there will be games for kids and a sit-and-draw. On October 21, singer Shovan Ganguly will perform Rabindrasangeet, Sufi songs and other kinds of music. Shairindhree Dasgupta of the reality show Super Singer will also perform. The immersion will take place on October 22, amid the bursting of green crackers.

Balaka Salt Lake City

Sourendra-Soumyajit will take the stage at Balaka Salt Lake City on October 22

Year: 53rd

At: BD Park

The look: The pandal will resemble a hill in Darjeeling, and a Shyama Kali idol, about 22ft high, is being sculpted by Narayan Pal.

Fun funda: The inauguration is on October 19. Shyamasangeet and stotra path will follow. On October 21, toppers of musical reality shows will pay tribute to Salil Chowdhury in his birth centenary year. On October 22, pianist-vocalist duo Sourendro-Soumyojit will take stage from 8pm. The immersion procession will then head out to the ghats.

BC Block

By: BC Block Youth Association

Year: 46th

At: BB-BC Park

The look: The pandal will be a fusion of traditional and modern themes, and the idol is being sculpted by Pradip Rudra Pal.

Sudesh Bhosale will perform in BC Block on October 21

Fun funda: The puja will be opened on October 18. On October 19, contests like phuchka-eating, conchshell blowing, candle lighting, and a fashion show by residents on the theme of bonediana will take place. The star attraction will be the October 21 concert with Bollywood singer Sudesh Bhosale and “trumpet king” Kishore Sodha, who will share the stage. A community dinner will follow on October 25.

BK Block

Year: 23rd

At: BK Park

The look: The theme of the puja is baul culture. The pandal will resemble the huts the bauls live in, and inside will be items associated with them, such as ektaras. The Shyama Kali idol is by Sanantan Pal.

Fun funda: The puja will be inaugurated on October 19, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finalist Gourab Sarkar will sing Bengali and Hindi hits. On October 20, a baul group from Birbhum will present music before the puja. There will be community lunch on October 21.

BL Block

Year: 34th

At: BL Park

The look: The pandal is the same that was built for Durga puja, on the theme of pride over Bengali language (picture on Pg 3). The idol will be Shyama Kali.

Fun funda: The BL Block committee youth wing has planned its annual cultural fiesta Spectrum, with numerous games. The puja will be inaugurated on October 18, and a talent hunt will follow for those aged up to 16 years.

On October 19, contests like sit-and-draw, carrom, chess, and rifle shooting will be held from the morning. In the evening, finally, singers Sriparna Chandra and then Rishi Panda will take the stage. October 20 morning will have computer games contests FIFA and NFS, as well as an arm-wrestling contest. In the afternoon will be a quiz, treasure hunt, and finally antakshari in the evening. A table tennis tournament will take place on October 21, and the idol will be immersed in the evening. All events are open to all.

Maitri Sangha

Salman Ali will sing at Maitri Sangha on October 22

Year: 38th

At: Fish pond island opposite BF Block swimming pool

The look: The pandal will resemble Belur Math, and the idol will be Shyama Kali.

Fun funda: The puja will be inaugurated on October 19. A show has then been planned to felicitate more than 20 institutes that have crossed the 100 year mark. So Calcutta High Court, Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and football teams Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club will all be coming. Aurora Film Corporation, a 119-year-old company that has produced gems like Pather Panchali, is making short videos on all these groups, to be screened for the audience. Pandit Amiya Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, who will turn 99 in February, will be present too. October 21 will be music by city-based artistes, and on October 22, Indian Idol winner Salman Ali, who has sung for Dabangg 3, will take stage.