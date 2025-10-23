Man set ablaze with petrol during Kali Puja immersion brawl in South Dumdum

A 45-year-old man suffered burn injuries after allegedly being set ablaze during a brawl among participants of a Kali Puja immersion procession at Bediapara in South Dumdum area on Thursday, police said.

Ranjit Karmakar was returning home after the idol immersion in the early hours when he was involved in a heated argument with some others who were part of the procession, a senior officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said.

Amid the brawl, one of them took out petrol from the fuel tank of his scooter and allegedly poured it on Karmakar's body, while another “set the man on fire”, the officer said, quoting the complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

As Karmakar lay writhing in pain, a few people in the group rushed him to Dumdum Municipal Hospital, he said.

The accused, however, managed to escape.

Karmakar was referred to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, the officer said.

His son and wife alleged that some local youths, who had a past enmity with Karmakar, tried to kill him.

"They were in an inebriated state, and attempted to murder him," Karmakar’s son told reporters outside the R G Kar hospital.

He said that his father suffered 30 per cent burn injuries and would be under close observation for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, Councillor of Ward Number 11 of South Dumdum Municipality, Mrinmoy Das, said, "They were cracking jokes, and suddenly a few of them went overboard and committed mischief, which is condemnable. We hope the police will initiate a fair investigation and punish the guilty." An investigation is underway, police said.

