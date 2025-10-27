Man killed with shovel after fight with friends in Chetla, two arrested for the mishap

A man who had picked up a fight with some of his friends died after being hit with a shovel on his neck in Chetla late on Saturday.

Two people have been arrested.

Ashok Paswan, 42, a mechanic by profession and a resident of Chetla Road, had gone out of his home on Saturday evening and was consuming alcohol with his friends, with whom he was involved in organising a Kali Puja on Chetla’s Shyam Bose Road, when the alleged incident happened, neighbours said.

The area where the man was allegedly murdered is in Ward 82 of the Kolkata

Municipal Corporation (KMC), whose councillor is mayor Firhad Hakim. Later on Sunday, Hakim met Paswan’s family members, sources said.

His family has lodged a murder complaint with Chetla police station.

Sona Devi Paswan, mother of the deceased, said her son had been killed for no fault

of his.

“He (Paswan) left home around 6.30pm on Saturday. Around 11.30pm, we were informed that he had died. How is that possible? He has been murdered for no fault of his,” Sona Devi said.

Neighbours said Paswan was sitting with his friends when one of them picked up a shovel and stabbed his neck with it. Paswan started to run and collapsed after a while, a neighbour said.

The men who were involved in the attack fled.

The family has lodged a complaint of murder against five persons, out of whom two have been arrested. Police identified the accused as Surajit Mandal alias Bapi and Tapas Pal.

Police commissioner Manoj Verma visited the spot on Sunday afternoon.