Malfunction of air conditioning system forces Air India flight to land in city

An Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, from Tokyo to Delhi carrying 243 passengers was diverted to the Calcutta airport on Sunday afternoon after the air conditioning system malfunctioned.

Passengers were stranded at the Calcutta airport for over eight hours. A replacement aircraft from Mumbai was expected to fly them to Delhi late on Sunday, an official of the Calcutta airport said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The flight with 243 passengers had taken off from Tokyo at 12.30pm local time and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 5.30pm,” said the official.

Airport sources said the cabin temperature rose due to the AC failure, prompting passenger complaints mid-flight.

“The passengers deboarded and completed customs and immigration procedures at the Calcutta airport. They were then transferred from the international to the domestic section to board a flight to Delhi,” the official said.

An aircraft was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Calcutta to take the stranded passengers to Delhi, airport officials said.

“Air India flight AI357, operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June 2025, made a precautionary diversion to Calcutta due to persistent warm temperatures experienced in the cabin,” said an Air India spokesperson.

“The aircraft landed safely in Calcutta and is currently undergoing checks. Our ground team in Calcutta is providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion.”

“Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson added.