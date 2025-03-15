Letter to Mamata over Holi restrictions at Sarobar; 'None but three clubs allowed entry'

An association of environment activists wrote to chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday against the decision of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) to allow three clubs inside the Rabindra Sarobar premises to remain open on Holi, while the entry of all others was prohibited.

On Friday morning, an altercation broke out between a group of morning walkers and members of a club outside a gate on Southern Avenue that led to the three clubs. The club members were getting inside the Sarobar to go to their club when the morning walkers protested.

An official of one of the clubs said they did not allow colours to be brought inside the premises. “Members were allowed inside with flowers only. No colour was allowed inside the club,” said the official.

“We opened the club because KMDA permitted us to do so,” he said.

The secretary of Sabuj Mancha, the platform that wrote to Mamata, told Metro on Friday evening that the KMDA has been allowing violations of rules and norms inside the Sarobar for several months.

“Friday’s instance of allowing clubs to remain open is not an isolated case. New constructions are also being allowed. The public swimming pool is in a terrible state, but the government is not concerned,” said Dutta.

“According to the norms set by the NGT (National Green Tribunal), the KMDA has restricted entry of the normal visitors in Rabindra Sarobar on 14 and 15 March for Dolyatra and Holi. But we are surprised to note that the same authority will allow restricted entry for three clubs,” Sabuj Mancha’s letter to the chief minister said.

Dutta signed the letter.

An official of KMDA, the custodians of Rabindra Sarobar, said that only a conditional permission had been given to three clubs.

“We allowed the clubs to remain open on Friday only for their activities. They were told not to use the public swimming pool or take any vehicles inside the Sarobar. The clubs issued entry cards to their members and our security allowed them only after checking those cards,” said the official.