MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Kunal Ghosh, Dola Sen booked over rally recce disrupting traffic outside Victoria House

Police alleged that TMC leaders, including Ghosh, Dola Sen and Baiswanar Chatterjee, blocked traffic on Bentinck Street between 2.50pm and 4pm on Sunday

Our Special Correspondent Published 30.06.26, 08:08 AM
Kunal Ghosh

Kunal Ghosh File picture

Police on Monday registered a case against several Trinamool leaders, including MLA Kunal Ghosh, for allegedly disrupting traffic during a recce outside Victoria House on Sunday ahead of the party’s July 21 rally.

Police alleged that TMC leaders, including Ghosh, Dola Sen and Baiswanar Chatterjee, blocked traffic on Bentinck Street between 2.50pm and 4pm on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered at Hare Street police station.

The charge deals with the offence of creating danger, obstruction, or injury on
public roads, pathways, or waterways.

Violators face a fine of up to 5,000. The offence is bailable and cognizable.

Ghosh said the TMC had only conducted a preliminary inspection of the site and had neither violated any rules nor disrupted traffic.

“We have applied for police permission. It has neither been granted nor denied. We only went for a preliminary inspection. We did not violate any rule or disrupt any vehicle movement,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

TMC Kunal Ghosh Dola Sen Kolkata Police FIR
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Europe swelters, new research suggests humans less tolerant of heat than thought

The excess death toll from heat across Europe is expected to run into the thousands, with WHO director-general saying more than 1,300 excess deaths linked to high temperatures were already recorded since June 21
Kapil Sibal.
Quote left Quote right

Defeat this Government, Ram ko loota, Desh ko loota, Achhe Din ka nara jhootha

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT