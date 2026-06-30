Kunal Ghosh, Dola Sen booked over rally recce disrupting traffic outside Victoria House

Police on Monday registered a case against several Trinamool leaders, including MLA Kunal Ghosh, for allegedly disrupting traffic during a recce outside Victoria House on Sunday ahead of the party’s July 21 rally.

Police alleged that TMC leaders, including Ghosh, Dola Sen and Baiswanar Chatterjee, blocked traffic on Bentinck Street between 2.50pm and 4pm on Sunday.

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A case under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered at Hare Street police station.

The charge deals with the offence of creating danger, obstruction, or injury on

public roads, pathways, or waterways.

Violators face a fine of up to ₹5,000. The offence is bailable and cognizable.

Ghosh said the TMC had only conducted a preliminary inspection of the site and had neither violated any rules nor disrupted traffic.

“We have applied for police permission. It has neither been granted nor denied. We only went for a preliminary inspection. We did not violate any rule or disrupt any vehicle movement,” he said.