Kumartuli Ghat revamp to be ready before Durga Puja: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port chairman

Restoration of the historic Kumartuli Ghat will be completed before Durga Puja, the chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port said on Tuesday.

Built in the 18th century by Raja Nabakrishna Deb, Kumartuli Ghat is among seven ghats along the Hooghly that are being restored and beautified through a joint initiative involving Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police and several private organisations.

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Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) signed an MoU with the Kolkata Port Trust to restore the Kumartuli and Champatala ghats in north Calcutta in July 2025.

“Kumartuli is Calcutta’s cultural soul, and this partnership aims to make the ghat safer, cleaner, and more welcoming,” Rathendra Ramen, chairman of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata, said.

“The project will be completed before Durga Puja. Through this partnership with APSEZ, we are not just restoring the infrastructure but reviving a space woven into Bengal’s identity,” added Ramen.

The Kumartuli Ghat has remained the lifeline for decades for the artisans who source the clay needed to make Durga idols from this place along the banks of the Hooghly.

Sources said the ₹10-crore restoration project will include strengthening the bank, creating pedestrian-friendly walkways, illuminating the facade, and installing a surveillance system.

“There will be dedicated zones for artisans, cultural events, recreation, boating, viewing decks, food courts, souvenir stalls, and community toilets as a part of the

restoration project,” a port official said.

“The 300-metre stretch between Kumartuli and Champatala will look different, clean and inviting during this Durga Puja,” said the official.

Some other ghats that have been identified for redevelopment include Mayer Ghat, Surinam Ghat, Nimtala immersion ghat, Chotelal Ki Ghat, and Daighat.

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers will restore Mayer Ghat and Surinam Ghat. The PS Group will restore the Nimtala immersion ghat.

IHCL Group (Taj Hotels) has adopted Chotelal Ki Ghat, and TNS Logi Park Private Ltd will restore Daighat.